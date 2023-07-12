The South Carolina High School League announced Monday it would move the Upper State and Lower State basketball finals along with the state championship finals to the Florence Center.

The current format had the Upper State finals played at Bob Jones University in Greenville and the Lower State finals played at the Florence Center in Florence. The state championship games were played at USC-Aiken.

“We are excited to have the Upper State finals, Lower State finals, and state finals at a centralized location,” said SCHSL Commissioner Dr. Jerome Singleton. “Having the games at one location will not only provide a different experience for the teams involved but will give the fans a chance to attend several games during the course of the seven days.”

Games would be played beginning Feb. 23, 2024 and the state championships would be scheduled for March 1 and 2 of next year.