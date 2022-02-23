SCBCA announces all-state teams

The SC Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams Wednesday.

Denmark-Olar's Zachary Davis was named Class A Boys co-Player of the Year along with Tevin Young of Carvers Bay.

Davis nearly averaged a triple-double this season, leading the Vikings in points (24), rebounds (9) and assists (8). He also averaged over three steals per game.

Davis is committed to play basketball at the University of South Carolina.

Calhoun County's Russell Brunson and Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Deuce Capers were named to the Class A Boys All-State team.

Brunson recently scored his 2000th career varsity point, and has led the Saints to the Class A Upper State final. He is averaging 23 points per game along with seven rebounds and nine assists.

Capers helped lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt to its second-consecutive region championship, and a win in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Capers averaged nearly 16 points per game and over eight rebounds.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jordan Simpson was named to the Class AAA All-State team.

Simpson leads the Bruins with 19 points per game and nearly six rebounds per game.

The Class A Girls All-State team featured three players from The T&D Region -- Denmark-Olar's Dy'Neja Roberts, Calhoun County's Shy'an Cokely and Bethune-Bowman's Neysa Patrick.

Roberts is averaging a double-double this season with nearly 16 points and 12 rebounds along with six steals. She has led the Lady Vikings to the Upper State final against High Point Academy Saturday at Bob Jones University in Greenville.

Cokely leads the Lady Saints in nearly every statistical category, including points (18 ppg), rebounds (8), assists (4) and steals (7).

Patrick helped lead the Lady Mohawks to an 8-4 region record and a spot in the Class A playoffs.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Shar'dasia Zeigler was named to the Class AAA All-State team.

Zeigler leads the Bruinettes in scoring with over 14 points per game along with five assists and five steals. She and O-W face Camden in the third round of the Class AAA state playoffs Thursday in Orangeburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0