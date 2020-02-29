Saints win it again: Clarendon Hall boys repeat as state champs

AJA (29-7 record with 8 seniors on the roster) was led by senior James Minto with 28 points, senior Chandler Hayden with 12 points and 8 rebounds, and sophomore Mikey Templeton with 10 points. The Confederates made just 13 of their 24 free throws.

“This is program building for us, we continue to build each year,” AJA head coach Josh Barnes said. “I think our players did a great job of representing the school this season.

“I had the best leadership I’ve ever had on a basketball team this year, with Chandler Hayden, James Mingo and Jonathan Schaffer. We knew all year long that, if we made it here, we would have a tough opponent. I’m just proud of the work our guys put in, the sweat they gave to get here.”

Running point guard, Gilmore pushed the ball up the court from the opening tip-off, forcing the Confederates to react defensively. He scored 10 of his team’s first 16 points, setting the tone for the contest.

“Zyan brings something to the game of basketball that you just can’t describe on the stat sheet,” Clarendon Hall head coach Anthony Reitenour said. “It’s leadership, heart, and we call it the dog, he’s got the dog in him.

