Saints win it again: Clarendon Hall boys repeat as state champs

SUMTER - It was fitting that Saturday was Leap Day on the calendar, as the Clarendon Hall boys basketball team jumped ahead on the scoreboard early and won a second straight SCISA Class A state championship.
The Saints took a 93-66 title game win against Andrew Jackson Academy at the Sumter Civic Center.
Many members of the Clarendon Hall team (22-3 record), led by the experience of 7 seniors, got the opportunity to cut down the nets after a championship win for the second consecutive February.
For CHS, senior Traveon Davis scored a game-high 31 points to go with 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 assists, while sophomore Kylic Horton (19 rebounds, a steal, 2 assists) and senior Jahnarious Snell (6 rebounds, a steal, 2 assists) both added 20 points, and senior Zyan Gilmore (5 rebounds, 3 steals, 6 assists) added 18 points. The Saints made 20 of their 28 free throws.
“We knew we just needed to be calm and our shots would come, coach told us that before the game,” Gilmore said. “Playing public school showcase games and all, that made us a better team this year. Even when we lost, that helped us.”
Having defeated AJA twice during the regular season in region play, Clarendon Hall had increased confidence that the state title game would end in similar fashion.
The title game was mostly Clarendon Hall, on both ends of the court. Seven steals by the Saints set up some buckets and denied opportunities for the Confederates to stay in contention.
AJA (29-7 record with 8 seniors on the roster) was led by senior James Minto with 28 points, senior Chandler Hayden with 12 points and 8 rebounds, and sophomore Mikey Templeton with 10 points. The Confederates made just 13 of their 24 free throws.
“This is program building for us, we continue to build each year,” AJA head coach Josh Barnes said. “I think our players did a great job of representing the school this season.
“I had the best leadership I’ve ever had on a basketball team this year, with Chandler Hayden, James Mingo and Jonathan Schaffer. We knew all year long that, if we made it here, we would have a tough opponent. I’m just proud of the work our guys put in, the sweat they gave to get here.”
Running point guard, Gilmore pushed the ball up the court from the opening tip-off, forcing the Confederates to react defensively. He scored 10 of his team’s first 16 points, setting the tone for the contest.
“Zyan brings something to the game of basketball that you just can’t describe on the stat sheet,” Clarendon Hall head coach Anthony Reitenour said. “It’s leadership, heart, and we call it the dog, he’s got the dog in him.
“And Traveon Davis, his natural talent is just unbelievable. Snell is such an athletic kid too, and I wish we had him years ago, when our other kids came over and started working in the program and growing. Kylic Horton hasn’t even had his 16th birthday yet, it won’t come till this summer, and the future for him is unbelievable. We had some injuries and some issues this year, but the boys came in confident from day one and we played a much harder schedule, which benefited us in the long run.”
CHS led 25-6 late in the first quarter after Davis made one of his four 3-pointers. Finishing the quarter with a 29-10 lead, the Saints then held AJA at bay, posting a 47-30 halftime lead. Davis and Horton both scored 6 points in the third quarter, helping CHS take a 65-46 lead into the fourth quarter. Snell added 8 points in the fourth quarter, as Davis and Gilmore each added 6 points in the final frame.
“Our last high school game, going out with a win, this was kind of personal for the team,” Davis said. “We knew we were going to get the best of them, knowing that we had already beaten them twice.
“We just had to come in with a chip on our shoulder and get the win. If felt like we had better spacing on the court, more ball movement and we knew each others' game better this year. We had good chemistry.”
The Saints had success offensively on 3-point shots, mid-range shots and dunks from Davis, Horton, Snell and Gilmore. More often than not, those baskets came off an extra pass from an unselfish teammate focused on finishing the title run as a team-first effort.
“Two-time champs, that’s history right there,” Horton said. “We got stronger in the off-season, and coach had us more focused on rebounds on offense and defense.
“The plan was to hop on them quick and don’t let off the gas. I’m going to miss these seniors. We’ve had a lot of fun together.”
Many believe the Saints were the best SCISA boys team in the state this season. Winning the program’s first state titles in back-to-back seasons speaks volumes about the talent Clarendon Hall put on the court.
“That’s what we wanted to see, the kids loving each other, loving this experience, not being selfish, and if the hot hand is hot, they feed it,” Reitenour said. “There’s no complaining among them about wanting more individually.
“This feels great. I feel like the boys earned this. To see them celebrating what they earned, I love it. It’s overwhelming.”
Mingo, Hayden, Davis, Gilmore and Snell made the all-tournament team for the state tournament.
CLARENDON HALL (93) - Traveon Davis 31, Kylic Horton 20, Zyan Gilmore 18, Jahnarious Snell 20, Tucker Mathis 2, Kade Elliott 2
ANDREW JACKSON ACADEMY (66) - James Mingo 28, Chandler Hayden 12, Mikey Templeton 10, Jeb Fickling 7, Jonathan Schaffer 6, Trey Pulaski 3