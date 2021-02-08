 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REGION SPORTS
0 comments

REGION SPORTS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 47

Lee Academy 32

Turner Fleming scored 14 points on Monday and Calhoun Academy took a 47-32 win against Lee Academy.

For the Cavaliers, Josh Black added 8 points and both Matt Layton and Jude Walker added 6 points.

For Lee Academy, Lucas Freidenberger had 8 points, and Andrew Paulson, Jarrett Huettmann and Connor Welch each added 4 points.

Denmark-Olar 65

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 54

The Denmark-Olar boys defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 65-54 on Monday.

DO was led by Zachary Davis with 18 points, Devonte Walker with 12 and Keithon Washington with 10.

DO is 6-2 and 6-0 in the region.

Next game is Wednesday at home against Williston-Elko.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denmark-Olar 47

Hunter-Kinard Tyler 16

Denmark-Olar’s Lady Vikings clinched the region title at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Monday night, winning the contest 47-16

Denmark lady Vikings beats HKT 47-16 making the lady Viking Region champs

Anija Jones led Denmark-Olar with 13 points.

Bethune-Bowman 42

Allendale 21

The Bethune-Bowman girls took at 42-21 win against Allendale on Monday.

Leading scorers for Bethune-Bowman were Alexis Johnson with 18 points and Sha'Twanna Lee with 11.

The Lady Mohawks are 7-2 and 7-1 in the region.

Next game is at Estill on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Wagener-Salley 46

North 19

The Lady Eagles of North took on fellow Region 3A foe the Lady War Eagles of Wagener-Salley. The Lady Eagles lost the contest by the final score of 46-19.

The loss puts the Lady Eagles' overall and Region 3A record at 1-5 on the season.

The Lady Eagles were paced by Keyosha Hammond 11 points and 3 assists; Kamryn Rhodes with 2 points and 1 block; Serenity Sims with 2 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block; and Angiona Hook with 2 points and 1 steal.

The Lady Eagles will host the Saints of Calhoun County High School on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Lee Academy 45

Calhoun Academy 41

Lee Academy took a 45-41 win against Calhoun Academy on Monday.

CA was led by Connor Hayes with 20 points, Hunter Thornburg with 11 points, and Elliott Brown with 5 points.

Laurence Manning 49

Orangeburg Prep 29

OPS dropped a non-region game to Laurence Manning 49-29.

Jay Plummer’s 17 points paced the Indians, while Austin Hall added 9 points and 6 rebounds.

OPS will end their season at Calhoun Academy on Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls basketball players sign college scholarships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News