REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 47
Lee Academy 32
Turner Fleming scored 14 points on Monday and Calhoun Academy took a 47-32 win against Lee Academy.
For the Cavaliers, Josh Black added 8 points and both Matt Layton and Jude Walker added 6 points.
For Lee Academy, Lucas Freidenberger had 8 points, and Andrew Paulson, Jarrett Huettmann and Connor Welch each added 4 points.
Denmark-Olar 65
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 54
The Denmark-Olar boys defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 65-54 on Monday.
DO was led by Zachary Davis with 18 points, Devonte Walker with 12 and Keithon Washington with 10.
DO is 6-2 and 6-0 in the region.
Next game is Wednesday at home against Williston-Elko.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denmark-Olar 47
Hunter-Kinard Tyler 16
Denmark-Olar’s Lady Vikings clinched the region title at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Monday night, winning the contest 47-16
Denmark lady Vikings beats HKT 47-16 making the lady Viking Region champs
Anija Jones led Denmark-Olar with 13 points.
Bethune-Bowman 42
Allendale 21
The Bethune-Bowman girls took at 42-21 win against Allendale on Monday.
Leading scorers for Bethune-Bowman were Alexis Johnson with 18 points and Sha'Twanna Lee with 11.
The Lady Mohawks are 7-2 and 7-1 in the region.
Next game is at Estill on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Wagener-Salley 46
North 19
The Lady Eagles of North took on fellow Region 3A foe the Lady War Eagles of Wagener-Salley. The Lady Eagles lost the contest by the final score of 46-19.
The loss puts the Lady Eagles' overall and Region 3A record at 1-5 on the season.
The Lady Eagles were paced by Keyosha Hammond 11 points and 3 assists; Kamryn Rhodes with 2 points and 1 block; Serenity Sims with 2 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block; and Angiona Hook with 2 points and 1 steal.
The Lady Eagles will host the Saints of Calhoun County High School on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Lee Academy 45
Calhoun Academy 41
Lee Academy took a 45-41 win against Calhoun Academy on Monday.
CA was led by Connor Hayes with 20 points, Hunter Thornburg with 11 points, and Elliott Brown with 5 points.
Laurence Manning 49
Orangeburg Prep 29
OPS dropped a non-region game to Laurence Manning 49-29.
Jay Plummer’s 17 points paced the Indians, while Austin Hall added 9 points and 6 rebounds.
OPS will end their season at Calhoun Academy on Thursday.