REGION SPORTS

Denmark lady Vikings beats HKT 47-16 making the lady Viking Region champs

Anija Jones led Denmark-Olar with 13 points.

Bethune-Bowman 42

Allendale 21

The Bethune-Bowman girls took at 42-21 win against Allendale on Monday.

Leading scorers for Bethune-Bowman were Alexis Johnson with 18 points and Sha'Twanna Lee with 11.

The Lady Mohawks are 7-2 and 7-1 in the region.

Next game is at Estill on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Wagener-Salley 46

North 19

The Lady Eagles of North took on fellow Region 3A foe the Lady War Eagles of Wagener-Salley. The Lady Eagles lost the contest by the final score of 46-19.

The loss puts the Lady Eagles' overall and Region 3A record at 1-5 on the season.

The Lady Eagles were paced by Keyosha Hammond 11 points and 3 assists; Kamryn Rhodes with 2 points and 1 block; Serenity Sims with 2 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block; and Angiona Hook with 2 points and 1 steal.