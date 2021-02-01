REGION SPORTS

 Skip to main content
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Colleton Prep 64, Dorchester Academy 55

WALTERBORO -- Colleton Prep defeated Dorchester Academy 64-55 on Thursday.

For DA, Brody Marchant had 18 points and Hunter Hartzog and Caleb Byron had 8 each.

DA, 1-7 and 1-5, plays at home Tuesday against Colleton Prep.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 49, Colleton Prep 38

WALTERBORO – Dorchester Academy defeated Colleton Prep 49-38 on Thursday.

Cassidy Gruber had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Maura Weathers had 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

DA, 4-6 and 3-3, plays at home Tuesday against Colleton Prep.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 32

Colleton Prep 22

WALTERBORO – Dorchester Academy defeated Colleton Prep 32-22 on Thursday.

Connor Hartzog had 13 points, two assists, nine rebounds, nine steals and a block. Wayland Gruber had six points, eight rebounds and three steals. Lucas Chavis got five points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

DA, 7-1 and 5-1, plays at home Tuesday against Colleton Prep.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 31

Colleton Prep 11

WALTERBORO – Dorchester Academy defeated Colleton Prep 31-11 on Thursday.

Pearl Grooms had 15 pts, 14 rebounds and five steals. Rylee Matthews had 6 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

DA, 5-5 and 4-2, plays at home Tuesday against Colleton Prep.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilson Hall 47

Orangeburg Prep 25

The Orangeburg Prep B-team boys suffered a 47-25 home loss on Monday night to Wilson Hall. Avery Ravenell was the leading scorer for the home team with 9 points. Kyran Glover chipped in 6.

The Indians are now 6-3 on the season.

The next game is away on Thursday against Northside Christian in Lexington.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 26, Wilson Hall 15

The Orangeburg Prep B-team girls defeated Wilson Hall at home 26-15.

Leading scorers for the Lady Indians were Prestan Schurlknight with 12 points, Mary Legare Delaney, Jayme Culler, and Kristen Bizzell with 4 points each, and Hannah Lambrecht with 2 points.

Orangeburg Prep will conclude the season with a road game at Northside Christian in Lexington on Thursday. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.

