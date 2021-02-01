REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Colleton Prep 64, Dorchester Academy 55

WALTERBORO -- Colleton Prep defeated Dorchester Academy 64-55 on Thursday.

For DA, Brody Marchant had 18 points and Hunter Hartzog and Caleb Byron had 8 each.

DA, 1-7 and 1-5, plays at home Tuesday against Colleton Prep.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 49, Colleton Prep 38

WALTERBORO – Dorchester Academy defeated Colleton Prep 49-38 on Thursday.

Cassidy Gruber had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Maura Weathers had 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

DA, 4-6 and 3-3, plays at home Tuesday against Colleton Prep.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 32

Colleton Prep 22

WALTERBORO – Dorchester Academy defeated Colleton Prep 32-22 on Thursday.