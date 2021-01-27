REGION SPORTS

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lee Academy 48
Calhoun Academy 36
Calhoun Academy dropped a 48-36 decision to Lee Academy on Tuesday.
The Lady Cavaliers were led by Rebekah Haigler with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Reagan Kizer with seven points.
CA plays host to Orangeburg Prep on Friday.
Denmark-Olar 60
RS-Monetta 28
The Lady Vikings defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 60-28 in a Tuesday home game.
Anija Jones scored 20 points and had 14 rebounds and four steals.
Dyneka Roberts had 14 points, 17 rebounds and eight steals.
Aveion Walker had six points 10 rebounds and three steals.
LaKIyah Coleman had nine points and 10 rebounds.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Palmetto Christian 59
Orangeburg Prep 54
The OPS Indians dropped a hard-fought game to Palmetto Christian 59-54 on Tuesday.
The Indians relinquished an early lead to a hot-shooting Eagles team.
Mikey Templeton led the scoring for the Indians with 15. McCullough Mims and A.J. Tolbert added 14 apiece.
The Indians are 6-5 on the season and 4-2 in Region 1AA. The varsity Indians will play next at home vs. Lee Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 40
Palmetto Christian 36
Orangeburg Prep avenged an earlier loss to Palmetto Christian, 40-36, on Tuesday.
Jay Plummer paced the Indians with 15 points and seven rebounds and Austin Hall added 10 points and nine boards.
The next game will be at Calhoun Academy on Friday at 5 p.m.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lee Academy 18
Calhoun Academy 5
Calhoun Academy fell to Lee Academy 18-5 on Tuesday.
The team plays Orangeburg Prep at home on Friday.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 50
Calhoun Academy 24
The Orangeburg Prep B-team boys had a 50-24 home win Wednesday night against Calhoun Academy. Leading the way for the Indians were Kyran Glover with 16 points, Avery Ravenell with 12, Jackson Strickland with 9 and Hart Wiles with 6.
The Cavaliers were led by Colt Layton with 14 points and Crews Felder with 8.
OPS’ next game is at home on Saturday against Trinity Byrnes at noon.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 30
Calhoun Academy 18
The Orangeburg Prep B-team girls defeated Calhoun Academy at home Wednesday night 30-18.
Leading scorers for the Lady Indians were Prestan Schurlknight with 10 points, Hannah Lambrecht with 7 points, Mary Legare Delaney with 5 points and Jayme Culler with 4 points.
Orangeburg Prep will host Wilson Hall on Monday beginning at 5 p.m.