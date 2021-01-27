REGION SPORTS: Denmark-Olar girls get 60-24 win

Mikey Templeton led the scoring for the Indians with 15. McCullough Mims and A.J. Tolbert added 14 apiece.

The Indians are 6-5 on the season and 4-2 in Region 1AA. The varsity Indians will play next at home vs. Lee Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 40

Palmetto Christian 36

Orangeburg Prep avenged an earlier loss to Palmetto Christian, 40-36, on Tuesday.

Jay Plummer paced the Indians with 15 points and seven rebounds and Austin Hall added 10 points and nine boards.

The next game will be at Calhoun Academy on Friday at 5 p.m.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lee Academy 18

Calhoun Academy 5

Calhoun Academy fell to Lee Academy 18-5 on Tuesday.

The team plays Orangeburg Prep at home on Friday.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 50

Calhoun Academy 24