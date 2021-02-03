 Skip to main content
REGION SPORTS: B-E boys run record to 18-1
REGION SPORTS: B-E boys run record to 18-1

LIBRARY basketball logo

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 78

Branchville 47

BRANCHVILLE -- Bamberg-Ehrhardt (18-1) defeated Branchville (0-5) on Tuesday, 78-47.

For B-E, Garry Capers had 13 points, five rebounds and two steals. Also in double-figure scoring were Treyton Still and Jaylan Parker with 10 each. Parker also had 10 assists.

B-E plays Friday at Bethune-Bowman.

RS-Monetta 53

North 52

NORTH – Despite 20 points from Jalen Jefferson, North fell to Ridge Spring-Monetta 53-52 on Tuesday.

Literyian Tyler had 14 points and eight rebounds for North.

Dorchester 70

Clarendon Hall 55

Brody Marchant’s 31 points led Dorchester Academy (2-7, 2-5) over Clarendon Hall 70-55 on Monday.

Hunter Hartzog had nine points for DA.

The varsity girls game was canceled.

The DA varsity boys and girls play Friday at Holly Hill Academy.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

RS-Monetta 63

North 7

NORTH -- The Lady Eagles (1-3, 1-3) lost 63-7 Tuesday night to Ridge Spring-Monetta.

North was led by Keyosha Hammond with four points. Serenity Sims had three rebounds, a block and a steal, as well as free throw.

The Lady Eagles will travel to Denmark for a 6 p.m. Friday game.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilson Hall 34

Orangeburg Prep 16

The Orangeburg Prep Indians dropped a non-region contest to Wilson Hall 34-16.

T. Riley led the way for OP with 8 points.

Next game for the Indians will be at Northside Christian and tip-off will be at 4 p.m. Friday.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester 35

Clarendon Hall 13

Dorchester Academy (6-5, 5-2) defeated Clarendon Hall 35-13 on Monday.

Rylee Matthews had 14 points and Pearl Grooms added six for DA.

The JV boys game was canceled. Friday JV boys and girls games vs. Holly Hill Academy have been canceled.

Wilson Hall 30, Orangeburg Prep 26

The Orangeburg Prep JV girls suffered the first loss of the season, falling to Wilson Hall on the road 30-26.

Ashby Garrick and Annabelle Hunter led the Lady Indians with 8 points each. Katherine Lambrecht scored 4 points and picked up 6 steals. Graysen Garrick chipped in 4 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Monday, facing Laurence Manning at 4 p.m.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 31

Lee Academy 27

In their season ender, Calhoun Academy defeated Lee Academy 31-27.

For CA, Crews Felder has 15 points and Colt Layton had 12.

Calhoun ends the year 5-6.

