REGION SPORTS: B-E boys run record to 18-1

RS-Monetta 63

North 7

NORTH -- The Lady Eagles (1-3, 1-3) lost 63-7 Tuesday night to Ridge Spring-Monetta.

North was led by Keyosha Hammond with four points. Serenity Sims had three rebounds, a block and a steal, as well as free throw.

The Lady Eagles will travel to Denmark for a 6 p.m. Friday game.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilson Hall 34

Orangeburg Prep 16

The Orangeburg Prep Indians dropped a non-region contest to Wilson Hall 34-16.

T. Riley led the way for OP with 8 points.

Next game for the Indians will be at Northside Christian and tip-off will be at 4 p.m. Friday.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester 35

Clarendon Hall 13

Dorchester Academy (6-5, 5-2) defeated Clarendon Hall 35-13 on Monday.

Rylee Matthews had 14 points and Pearl Grooms added six for DA.