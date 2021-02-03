REGION SPORTS: B-E boys run record to 18-1

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 78
Branchville 47
BRANCHVILLE -- Bamberg-Ehrhardt (18-1) defeated Branchville (0-5) on Tuesday, 78-47.
For B-E, Garry Capers had 13 points, five rebounds and two steals. Also in double-figure scoring were Treyton Still and Jaylan Parker with 10 each. Parker also had 10 assists.
B-E plays Friday at Bethune-Bowman.
RS-Monetta 53
North 52
NORTH – Despite 20 points from Jalen Jefferson, North fell to Ridge Spring-Monetta 53-52 on Tuesday.
Literyian Tyler had 14 points and eight rebounds for North.
Dorchester 70
Clarendon Hall 55
Brody Marchant’s 31 points led Dorchester Academy (2-7, 2-5) over Clarendon Hall 70-55 on Monday.
Hunter Hartzog had nine points for DA.
The varsity girls game was canceled.
The DA varsity boys and girls play Friday at Holly Hill Academy.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
RS-Monetta 63
North 7
NORTH -- The Lady Eagles (1-3, 1-3) lost 63-7 Tuesday night to Ridge Spring-Monetta.
North was led by Keyosha Hammond with four points. Serenity Sims had three rebounds, a block and a steal, as well as free throw.
The Lady Eagles will travel to Denmark for a 6 p.m. Friday game.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Wilson Hall 34
Orangeburg Prep 16
The Orangeburg Prep Indians dropped a non-region contest to Wilson Hall 34-16.
T. Riley led the way for OP with 8 points.
Next game for the Indians will be at Northside Christian and tip-off will be at 4 p.m. Friday.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester 35
Clarendon Hall 13
Dorchester Academy (6-5, 5-2) defeated Clarendon Hall 35-13 on Monday.
Rylee Matthews had 14 points and Pearl Grooms added six for DA.
The JV boys game was canceled. Friday JV boys and girls games vs. Holly Hill Academy have been canceled.
Wilson Hall 30, Orangeburg Prep 26
The Orangeburg Prep JV girls suffered the first loss of the season, falling to Wilson Hall on the road 30-26.
Ashby Garrick and Annabelle Hunter led the Lady Indians with 8 points each. Katherine Lambrecht scored 4 points and picked up 6 steals. Graysen Garrick chipped in 4 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.
Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Monday, facing Laurence Manning at 4 p.m.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 31
Lee Academy 27
In their season ender, Calhoun Academy defeated Lee Academy 31-27.
For CA, Crews Felder has 15 points and Colt Layton had 12.
Calhoun ends the year 5-6.