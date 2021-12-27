PREP BASKETBALL: 'We still have a long way to go'; O-W advances to face Denmark-Olar

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was able to shake off a slow start Monday to defeat Ashley Ridge 74-41 in the first round of the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament.

The Bruins found themselves trailing 12-11 after the first quarter as Ashley Ridge was able to dictate the pace and style of the game. Orangeburg-Wilkinson turned up the defensive intensity in the second quarter, and quickly built a double-digit lead heading into halftime.

"Most teams don't play as many guys as we do," Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Willie Thomas said. "We just ask our guys to go out and play three minutes as hard as you can go. Hopefully, that tires the other teams out and we can bring on another rotation. Some of the balls (Ashley Ridge) were getting early in the game, they couldn't later because they were tired."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was led by senior Jordan Simpson, who had 21 points to lead all scorers. Horaces Jacques had 19 points and Jeremiah Jacques had 10.

Simpson said the sluggish start came from Ashley Ridge's zone defense.

"We struggled early attacking their zone," Simpson said. "That's what we worked on in practice, finding those spots in the zone, and we started making the adjustments in the second quarter and second half."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's defense began to lock down Ashley Ridge passing lanes, leading to steals and easy baskets.

"That's what we work on 24/7 around here, our defense," Simpson said. "Three-hour practices of nothing but defense. Teams are not used to it, so we can speed them up and force turnovers."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will face Denmark-Olar in the second winner's bracket game Tuesday. Thomas said the Vikings are physical and his team will be in for a challenge.

"We still have a long way to go," Thomas said. "We're the projected winner of this tournament, but that's just a projection. We have to come out and be prepared each night we take the court."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Denmark-Olar meet in the nightcap Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

South Aiken 68, Lake Marion 64

Trailing by eight going into the final period, South Aiken used pressure defense and key free throw shooting to defeat Lake Marion in the first game.

"We just broke down in the fourth quarter," Lake Marion head coach Henry Butler said. "They put a press on and we stopped. We kept turning the ball over."

Detrick Jenkins led the Gators with 22 points while Maurice Brown added 17 points in the loss. Najah Myers had 11 points for Lake Marion.

Delwin Hodge led South Aiken with 17 points. Terrance Smith had 12 points and Tyreke Williams added 10 points in the victory.

Lake Marion falls to the consolation round Tuesday where they will face C.A. Johnson.

"I told our players to keep their heads up; we played a pretty good three quarters," Butler said. "Moving forward, we just have to learn to play with a lead, and minimize the turnovers."

Woodland 60, C.A. Johnson 52

Woodland, a last-minute addition to the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament field, defeated C.A. Johnson 60-52 to advance to the winner's bracket game Tuesday.

The defending Region VI-AA champions took the place of Calhoun County late Sunday evening. Colleton County was originally supposed to take part in the tournament before being subbed by the Saints.

The Wolverines were led by Cortez Pringle's 16 points. Zilas Johnson had 13 points, while Paul Way had nine points and Jaylen Warren had eight points.

Woodland will face South Aiken at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Denmark-Olar 61, Edisto 35

Denmark-Olar finished with a 1-2 record at the Class A Boys Basketball Showcase at Carvers Bay High School last week. The Vikings salvaged a win on the final day against Johnsonville.

The Vikings opened the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament Monday with a 61-35 victory over Edisto. Head coach Hercules Davis said it was important to get off to a better start this week.

"This game helped put us back on track," Davis said following the victory.

Denmark-Olar was led by Zachary Davis, who scored 19 points. Ja'Quari Williams had 16 points and Brushaurd Young finished with 14 points.

"Two of our players are out of town right now; we're traveling with eight," Davis said. "But the guys we got are looking out for each other, talking to each other and moving the ball around to get good shots."

Edisto was led by Corey Hayes, who finished with eight points. Omarion Ellis and Qumar Felder each had six for the Cougars.

"Coming off the Christmas break, we came out sluggish," Edisto head coach Herman Johnson said. "We're not back in the rhythm that we had before the break."

Edisto will move to the consolation bracket game to be played at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Denmark-Olar will face either Orangeburg-Wilkinson or Ashley Ridge in the second winner's bracket game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Hawk Invitational at Blackville-Hilda High School

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 56, Williston-Elko 51

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler defeated Williston-Elko 56-51 Monday in the first round of the Hawk Invitational held at Blackville-Hilda High School.

Moses McCall led the Trojans with 20 points and eight rebounds while Jay Jamison had 14 points and seven rebounds. Tra'vion Milhouse added 10 points in the win.

H-K-T will face Wade Hampton (H) in the winner's bracket game Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Blackville-Hilda High School.

