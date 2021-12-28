PREP BASKETBALL: O-W advances to tournament final

Orangeburg-Wilkinson advanced to the championship game of the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament after defeating Denmark-Olar 74-47 Tuesday night.

"Our numbers does so much for us," Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Willie Thomas said. "We just try to maintain what we do, it doesn't look good early, but I know (the other team) is eventually going to wear down and the ball is going to start getting a little heavier because they are tired."

Denmark-Olar was already at a disadvantage, having two players out of town. The Vikings dressed eight players against the Bruins Tuesday.

"Yeah, there were too many of them," Denmark-Olar head coach Hercules Davis said. "(O-W) was subbing in five at a time against me, but we hung in there and played our best. The kids got a little frustrated, but our kids have to learn that we have to stay humble, stay together and play team basketball. We can't start going fast just because (O-W) is playing fast. We have to take our time and work the ball around to get good shots."

The Vikings were led by South Carolina commitment Zachary Davis who had 26 points while Keithan Washington added 17 points for Denmark-Olar.

The Vikings will face Woodland in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

"We have to shake this one off, and get ready for tomorrow," Davis said.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will face South Aiken in the final of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. The Bruins were led by Jordan Simpson's 25 points. O'quandre Sanders had 14 points, Horace Jacques had 13 points and Maurion Gordon added 10 points.

"We have to believe in what we do, and believe that it's going to work," Thomas said. "If the kids don't buy into it, you can practice all day, but if they don't believe it you won't get good results."

South Aiken 62, Woodland 57

South Aiken jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first semifinal of the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament and was able to hold on for a 62-57 victory over Woodland Tuesday night.

The Thoroughbreds got off to a hot start, hitting three of their first four three-point attempts. South Aiken was able to maintain a double-digit lead until the half.

Woodland began to make its move with a 10-0 run to open the third quarter. The Wolverines would eventually tie the game 40-40 with 2:11 left to go in the third quarter. Missed free throws would cost Woodland a chance to grab a lead late in the quarter.

"We came out and got ourselves in a hole early," Woodland head coach Leon Wheaton said. "We were able to dig our way out of it, but just couldn't get over the hump."

Woodland was led by Harrison Suderian who had 14 points. Nazeal Johnson had 11 points while Cortez Pringle and Paul Way each added eight points.

"We missed some free throws," Wheaton said. "We've been through a lot already this season, so for us it means a lot to just come out and keep playing. We're going to try and continue to play through and finish out strong."

South Aiken was led by Delwin Hodge who scored 14 points while K.J. Jenkins had 13 points. Xavier Holley and Tyreke Williams each had 11 for South Aiken.

Woodland will be in the third-place game against Denmark-Olar Wednesday while South Aiken will challenge host Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the tournament final.

Ashley Ridge 39, Edisto 34

Edisto's defense was able to hold Ashley Ridge to 39 points Tuesday, but the Cougars could not muster enough offensive to knock off the Swamp Foxes at the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament.

The Cougars had 35 points in a first-round loss to Denmark-Olar Monday.

"We're not focused," Edisto head coach Herman Johnson said. "I can't tell you where we are right now. We have to go back to the drawing board and get ready for (region play). This tournament is good for us, to help get our minds right and get us back to doing the things we need to be doing. Right now, we lack focus."

Johnson said his team was able to play well in spurts and showed at times what they are capable of, but Edisto was unable to sustain any offense through four quarters Tuesday.

"The way we're playing, you can't compete in a tournament like this and expect to win," Johnson said. "It's like we're in a different zone. But this is good for us, we can show these guys what they are doing well and what they are not doing well. Ultimately, it's on the players. We want them to run the plays that are called, but more importantly, just play hard. That's really all we want."

Edisto will close out the tournament Wednesday against C.A. Johnson.

Lake Marion 48, C.A. Johnson 46

With just under 20 seconds remaining in the game, C.A. Johnson's Johwon Moore hit a three-pointer that looked to give the Green Hornets a one-point lead over Lake Marion.

Unfortunately, C.A. Johnson head coach Tyrell Manning called a timeout prior to the shot, giving the Green Hornets possession, but still trailing. The Green Hornets would get two chances, but came up short against the Gators 48-46 in the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament.

"(C.A. Johnson's) last possession, we were trying to protect down the middle (of the lane)," Lake Marion head coach Henry Butler said. "It was good fortune that we were able to come up with a turnover."

The Gators struggled to hold on to a lead Monday against South Aiken and found themselves in a similar position Tuesday against C.A. Johnson. Lake Marion led by eight points early in the fourth quarter, but turnovers and missed free throws allowed C.A. Johnson to chip away at the lead.

"We have to work on free throws," Butler said. "We only played three quarters against South Aiken Monday, but today we battled the entire game. We have a lot to work on, but this is a good win for us."

Najah Myers led the Gators with 15 points while Detrick Jenkins finished with 14 points. Maurice Brown added six in the victory.

Lake Marion will face Ashley Ridge in the fifth-place game Wednesday.

Region sports

Orangeburg Prep (G) 48, Andrew Jackson Academy 23

Campbell Delaney led Orangeburg Prep with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals as the Lady Indians advanced to the championship game of the Colleton Prep Holiday Tournament.

Ryn Grubbs had nine points, six rebounds and six steals for OPS. Cate Fogle had four points, seven steals and six assists; Laine Grubbs and Anna Beth Lambrecht each had four points.

The Lady Indians will face either Colleton Prep or St. John's Thursday at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0