PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Indians take 1st-round win

Orangeburg Prep junior Campbell Delaney scored her 1,000th varsity career point Friday night to help lead the Lady Indians to a 55-23 victory over Carolina Academy in the first round of the SCISA girls Class A playoffs.

"It was unexpected," Delaney said of scoring her 1,000th point. "It's exciting, I don't really have the words for it. My teammates did a great job passing. This was never the goal, our goal is to win games."

Carolina Academy opened the game with a 9-2 run that forced OPS head coach Jan Stoudenmire to call a timeout.

"I looked at my team and said, we're not ready to go home today," Stoudenmire said of the early timeout. I think everyone was a little nervous, and they thought the first round would be an easy round, but I knew it wasn't. We made an adjustment, made sure everyone was on the same page and stepped up our defense."

The Lady Indians held Carolina Academy scoreless the rest of the first quarter, and allowed just four free throws in the second quarter to build a 31-13 halftime lead.

"I didn't know a lot about (Carolina Academy) except for the film that I watched," Stoudenmire said. "We went back to our full-court zone press, because it's what we do well and it's what we feel comfortable running."

Delaney finished the game with 32 points, 12 steals and eight rebounds. Cate Fogle had six points and eight assists while Ryn Grubbs had six points, seven rebounds and seven steals.

"The press is what makes up this team," Campbell said. "It's tough for opposing teams to play against it, especially when the (Ryn and Laine) Grubbs are getting steals on the backside."

With the win, Orangeburg Prep advances to the quarterfinals Monday at the Sumter Civic Center. The Lady Indians will face the winner of Shannon Forest and John Paul III.

"I don't know who we play, but we have to do what we do at this point," Stoudenmire said. "The Grubbs girls (Ryn and Laine) did a great job coming in and rebounding. When we're rebounding, not fouling and playing good defense, this is a pretty effective team."

In the SCISA Class A girls playoffs, Dorchester Academy pulled out a 43-31 win over Cambridge Academy Friday night in Orangeburg.

Cambridge Academy built an early 12-9 lead after the first quarter, but Dorchester Academy took a 28-25 lead into halftime. Cambridge Academy managed six points over the final 16 minutes.

The Lady Raiders were led by Abby Weathers who posted a double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Paige Shelton had 11 points and seven rebounds and Ebby Sosebee had eight points and seven rebounds.

Dorchester Academy advances to Monday's quarterfinals against Newberry Academy.

