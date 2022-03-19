NORTH-SOUTH ALL-STAR CLASSIC: O-W guard, SCSU signee garner MVP honors

COLUMBIA -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson guard Shar’dasia Zeigler and South Carolina State football signee Prometeus Franklin of Greenville closed out their high school basketball careers in strong fashion Saturday at Brookland-Cayce High School.

The duo both earned Most Valuable Player honors for their respective South teams at the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star Classic.

Zeigler had a team-high 14 points in a 70-51 loss to the North. She was the only player in double figures for the South, who trailed as many as 27 points in the first half.

The boys’ contest was more competitive with Franklin on the winning side of a 107-98 victory over the South. He finished with a game-high 22 points to earn North MVP honors.

“He’s just got a good character about him,” North head coach Devin Liferidge said. “He’s got a dog about it. He just loves to compete in between the lines and so, it was a pleasure to be with him one more day.”

South trailed 55-45 at halftime before opening the second half on a 8-0 run. It took the lead on a three-pointer by Preston Hearn of River Bluff to go up 70-68.

After the game was tied at 89-89, the North got back-to-back baskets from Berea’s Jaheim Dodd and Mauldin’s Drake Downs to retake the lead at 93-90. Downs finished with 16 points to go with 15 from Bryson Felder of Westwood, 13 from Jacob Brown of Travelers Rest 10 from Kidd Brizek of Powdersville.

Ca’Darris Sowell of Andrew Jackson had 18 points to earn South MVP honors. Tevin Young of Carvers Bay had 13 and Jordan Simpson of Orangeburg-Wilkinson finished with 12. He was joined by his head coach and newest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Willie Thomas.

