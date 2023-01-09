HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Bruinettes to open region play against ranked Gilbert

Orangeburg-Wilkinson varsity girls basketball team opened the season ranked No. 6 in Class 3A by the SC Basketball Coaches Association.

The Bruinettes opened the season winning four of its first five games, but slumped in December losing four of its last five before a 54-31 victory over Lake Marion Saturday night.

O-W (6-5) will open region play Tuesday night at home against the Gilbert Indians. The Bruinettes currently hold a four-game win streak over the Lady Indians after sweeping the season series the last two years.

“It’s a new season,” O-W head coach Cedrick Simpson said. “We’ve worked hard over the last two weeks, and I feel we are prepared. These girls know that the region is super important.”

This year’s Gilbert team enters the game with an 11-4 record and are currently ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 3A SCBCA poll.

“They have a new coach (Alisha Hope), and a new energy,” Simpson said. “It’s the same group of girls from last year, but they’ve bought in to what their coach is telling them and they are playing a lot harder.”

The Lady Indians are led by Taylor Spencer who is averaging just under 21 points per game and just over seven rebounds per game. Simpson said his team must be aware of where she is every time down the court.

“(Spencer) can shoot well, so we have to make her uncomfortable,” Simpson said. “We have to keep tabs on where she is the entire game.”

Gilbert is also led by Ahleria Leaphart who is averaging 14 points per game and nearly six rebounds. The Lady Indians are averaging just over 30 rebounds per game as a team.

Joliyah Robinson currently leads Orangeburg-Wilkinson with just over nine points per game. Imani Mitchell and Jenia Haigler each are averaging just over eight points per game. As a team, O-W averages just over 10 steals per game as a team.

“We’re going to be Bruinettes, and that means playing defense,” Simpson said. “It’s a young team, and getting the chance to play at home will be a great advantage. We just have to stay focused.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Region V opener against Gilbert is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys varsity team is scheduled to play after.