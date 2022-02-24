HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLClarendon Hall gets past Holly Hill

Leading by six at halftime, Clarendon Hall opened the second half with a 15-0 run giving helping the Saints advance past Holly Hill Academy 57-41 Thursday.

With the win, Clarendon Hall advances to the Class A boys state championship game to be played Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center.

"The first three minutes (of the third quarter) killed us," Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson said. "We couldn't withstand the run and come up with a run of our own, and that was the difference in the ballgame."

After splitting the first two meetings, Clarendon Hall head coach Anthony Reitenour said the Saints put together a good game plan for Holly Hill.

"Playing a team a three times, it gives you a chance to see what you did wrong, and what you can do better," Reitenour said. "In the first half, I don't know if it was nerves, but we went away from what we had worked on. At halftime, we got them calmed down, and the second half they executed perfect."

Kylic Horton averaged 13 points in the first two games against Holly Hill this season, but led Clarendon Hall with 24 points while teammate Gerlante Robinson had 16 points.

Horton, who has signed to play football at the University of South Carolina, said Reitenour had stressed getting to the basket, and not settling for outside shots.

"Kylic and Gerlante had a chip on their shoulder," Reitenour said. "They stepped up and decided that they were not going to lose tonight."

Robinson left the game in the third quarter after an ankle injury, but was able to return, then suffered a back injury in the fourth quarter. Reitenour said the ankle was a little swollen but he hopes to have Robinson ready for Saturday.

"It was a hard-fought win," Robinson said. "We had to give it everything we had, and not give up. We struggled some at the beginning, but we just kept fighting."

"I'm excited," Horton said after the game. "The job's not done yet, we got one more to go. After everything that happened last year, it would mean everything to bring the state championship (back to Clarendon Hall) in my last season."

Jabari Sumpter led the Raiders with 15 points, including 10 in the second half.

"This is a special group," Nelson said. "We're obviously disappointed because the ultimate goai is the state championship, but I have five seniors that have played their heart out for me for the past four years. I'm proud of them, and they will become great men one day, and that's the ultimate goal."

