HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLBruins take 1st-round win in tourney

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 71, Battery Creek 33

Orangeburg-Wilkinson opened the game on a 17-2 run and defeated Battery Creek 71-33 Monday in the first round of the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament.

The Bruins continued to apply pressure, taking a 37-16 halftime lead.

Washington finished the game with 14 points while Horace Jacques led the Bruins with 16 points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will face Estill Tuesday in the winner's bracket game at O-W High School.

Estill 62, Edisto 40

After a low-scoring first half, the Estill Gators were able to pull away from the Edisto Cougars 62-40 in Game Three of the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament Monday.

Edisto led 10-7 after the first quarter, but struggled to score in the second period. The Cougars were held without a field goal until 1:21 left in the half as Estill built a 17-15 halftime lead.

It would get worse for Edisto as Estill outscored the Cougars 26-9 in the third quarter led by Kavon Chisolm who finished with a game-high 14 points.

Edisto was led by the trio of Keyone Shivers, Jaylon Jennings and Quamar Felder who each finished with eight points. For Estill, Jeremiah Sanders added 11 points while Angelo Lewis finished with 10 points.

Estill advances to the winner's bracket game to be played at 7:30 Tuesday against either Battery Creek or host Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Edisto will play the loser of BC and O-W Tuesday.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 46, Bethune-Bowman 45

Ridgeland-Hardeeville defeated Bethune-Bowman 46-45 in the first game Monday of the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament held at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Bethune-Bowman trailed by a point with just over six seconds left in regulation. The Mohawks set up for a last-second shot, but an errant pass landed out of bounds as time expired giving Ridgeland-Hardeeville the win.

The Jaguars led 18-13 after the first quarter, but Bethune-Bowman was able to rally and tie the game 25-25 at the half.

Bethune-Bowman trailed 36-32 after three quarters, but Derrick Simon scored five of his seven points in the fourth quarter to help bring the Mohawks to within a point.

Terrance McFadden led Bethune-Bowman with 12 points including five in the final period. Brison Robinson finished the game with eight points for the Mohawks.

Bethune-Bowman will face Lake Marion Tuesday in the loser's bracket game beginning at 3 p.m.

C.A. Johnson 57, Lake Marion 54 OT

Lake Marion was able to build a seven-point third quarter lead, but could not hang on as C.A. Johnson forced overtime and defeated the Gators 57-54.

After being tied 21-21 at halftime, Lake Marion used a small run to build a 36-29 lead to start the third quarter. C.A. Johnson was able to rally and tie the game at 39-39 going into the final period. Neither team was able to take control in the fourth quarter as the game went to overtime.

In the overtime, C.A. Johnson grabbed an early lead, and held on, as Lake Marion struggled to find a way to score in the extra period.

The Gators were led by Jalen King's 17 points. King was injured in the first quarter and had to be helped to the training table, but returned after missing the last three minutes of the first period. Jahkye Deas added eight points for Lake Marion while Jaiven Jamison had seven points.

Lake Marion will face Bethune-Bowman Tuesday in the loser's bracket game beginning at 3 p.m.