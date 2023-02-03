William Felder scored a game-high 25 points to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 66-48 win over Andrew Jackson Academy Friday in St. Matthews.

Felder held the ball for the last minute of the game as the Cavalier student section counted down the seconds and stormed the floor to celebrate with their team.

The loss was the first in region play for the Warriors.

Both teams struggled to gain control early as the game was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Calhoun Academy was able to make a small run at the end of the first half taking a 25-19 lead to the locker room.

The Cavaliers extended the lead in the third quarter forcing the Warriors to take a timeout with just under four minutes to play.

Calhoun Academy would extend the lead in the fourth quarter, and hold the ball for the last two minutes of the game, sealing the win.

Will Andrews added 14 points for the Cavs while Jude Walker scored 11.

Andrew Jackson Academy was led by DL Johnson's 18 points. Brenden Brantley and Robert Clark each had 10 points for the Warriors.

Andrew Jackson looks to bounce back Monday with a non-region game against Thomas Heyward. The Warriors close region play with Dorchester Academy and Clarendon Hall.

Calhoun Academy improves to 4-4 in region play, and is back in the playoff hunt. They close the region schedule with St. John's Christian (Tuesday) and Dorchester Academy (Friday).

Calhoun Academy (G) 41, Andrew Jackson Academy 35

Calhoun Academy shared hugs and high-fives after defeating Andrew Jackson Academy 41-35 Friday in St. Matthews.

With the win, the Lady Cavaliers improve to 3-5 in region play, tied with Andrew Jackson Academy. The two teams split the regular season series with the Lady Warriors taking the first game 38-33 in Ehrhardt.

"It was a big win for us," Calhoun Academy head coach Angela Brown said. "It keeps us in the hunt for a potential spot in the (SCISA) playoffs."

Calhoun Academy took control of the game early, building a 14-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cavs would build the lead to 15 (25-10) before the half.

Andrew Jackson would cut the lead to six points in the final quarter, but Calhoun Academy was able to hold on the win.

"Our bench players came up big," Brown said. "They never gave up, never quit, never folded. Our starters were just encouraging them to keep fighting."

Sara Grace Kizer led the Lady Cavs with 14 points. Sarah Roland and Reagan Kizer each had 11 points.

McKenzie Beard led Andrew Jackson Academy with 14 points. McKinley Beard and Bella Carrigg each had seven points.

Calhoun Academy will travel to face St. John's Christian Tuesday while Andrew Jackson Academy hosts Thomas Heyward in a non-region matchup Monday.