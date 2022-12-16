HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Last year, Orangeburg Prep was able to hand Calhoun Academy its first loss of the season after the Cavaliers got off to a 13-0 start.

This year's Cavalier team came into Friday's contest against OPS 5-0, but this year they would leave undefeated.

Calhoun Academy defeated Orangeburg Prep 63-37 Friday in St. Matthews to improve to 6-0 on the season.

"This is a veteran team," CA head coach Gressette Felder said. "We're trying to learn from our mistakes, and build on the success we had last season."

The Cavaliers won 20 games last season and finished second in their region. They advanced to the second round of the SCISA state playoffs.

This year's team features seven seniors and three juniors who are looking to make another run at a state title.

"We have a good group that knows what it takes to win," CA senior William Felder said. "We're looking to make that push this year."

Orangeburg Prep kept it close early, trailing by seven (15-8) at the end of the first quarter.

The Cavaliers would go on a run in the second quarter, led by Turner Fleming's three three-pointers. Calhoun Academy built up a 14 point lead going into halftime.

Calhoun Academy would continue to shoot well from behind the three-point line in the second half, building a 22-point lead and running away with the win.

"Based on last year, we figured (OP) would try to pack the zone, and keep us from getting to the rim," Gressette Felder said. "We practiced shooting this week, knowing we would get some three-point opportunities. We weren't perfect, but were good enough to win. I'm proud of the way our guys were able to execute."

William Felder led the Cavs with 16 points while Will Andrews had 13 points. Fleming and Jay Haltiwanger each had two points in the victory.

"This game means a little more to us," William Felder said. "Feels good to come out on top against your rival."

Orangeburg Prep was led by Xavier Ravenell's 12 points. T Riley had six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while Austin Hall had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 67, Calhoun Academy 21

Campbell Delaney recorded a double-double scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to go with eight assists and eight steals.

The Orangeburg Prep defense held Calhoun Academy to three second-half points, and defeated the Lady Cavaliers 67-21 Friday in St. Matthews.

"That's just how we play all year," Orangeburg Prep head coach Jan Stoudemire said. "We came out ready to play, put a lot of pressure on (Calhoun Academy) and did a good job on defense."

Ashby Garrick added 13 points and six steals while Jane Walker Yonce had 12 points and five rebounds. Katherine Lambrecht had seven points, five assists and seven steals; Izzy Exum had 12 rebounds and Joni Holstad had nine rebounds.

"This is a young team, not a lot of experience, but they're good," Stoudemire said. "They started to come together after that first loss of the season, and I expect them to be back in Sumter (for the SCISA state tournament) again this year."

Calhoun Academy was led by Sara Grace Kizer who had 14 points.

Orangeburg Prep is scheduled to take part in the Warhawk Invitational at Colleton Prep Dec. 27-30.