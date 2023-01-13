HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Yellowjacket teams fall short

Branchville looked to even its region record to 2-2 against Bridges Prep Friday night. The Yellow Jackets got off to a hot start, but fell to the Buccaneers 74-56.

Branchville jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the Buccaneers would go on a 19-4 run to take a 19-9 lead and force a Branchville timeout with 1:23 left in the first quarter.

Bridges Prep continued to build its lead and forced a frustrated Branchville into a technical foul with just under 30 seconds left in the quarter. After two free throws, the Bucs led 22-11 at the end of the quarter.

Branchville was continually beat down the floor on long passes that allowed the Buccaneers to get easy layups or force the Yellow Jackets into fouls.

"Bridges Prep played harder than us," Branchville head coach Natrone Davis said. "We messed up on leak outs, and didn't box out. They beat us to every 50-50 ball."

After trailing by as many as 21 in the third quarter, Branchville tried to mount a comeback cutting the lead to 55-44 going into the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets cut the lead to single digits early in the fourth, but fatigue began to take its toll.

"We have to eat better and hydrate ourselves better," Davis said. "Cramps hurt us in the second half, but that's no excuse. I stressed to the team after the game that we have to work harder, we're only hurting ourselves. We can't cut a 21-point lead down to 10 (points) and then turn it over and allow them to push the lead by to 25."

Davis said he's continuing to try to build team chemistry as a first-year head coach.

"I have a lot to prove, and these players have a lot to prove," Davis said. "We have some guys that think they have already proven something, but we haven't. We have to get back to that mindset. We need to have a dog mentality, work harder in practice and believe in what we can do."

Brice Brunson led Branchville with 19 points. Abraham Williams had 14 points while Kizer Glover and Jackson Sheppard each added seven points.

Branchville wil face Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at the MLK Showcase at Lake Marion Saturday

Bridges Prep 34, Branchville (G) 24

The Lady Yellow Jackets spent a majority of Friday night playing catch up in a 34-24 loss to Bridges Prep.

Bridges Prep held Branchville to two points in the opening quarter and quickly build a double-digit lead (21-8) going into halftime.

"We missed way too many shots underneath the basket," Branchville head coach Sheryle Young said after the loss. "We were able to get some offensive rebounds, and get the ball inside to our bigs, but missed shots were the difference."

Branchville struggled at the free throw line as well, especially in the second half as they tried to cut into the Bridges Prep lead.

"We had been shooting well from the free-throw line as of late," Young said. "We were just a little off tonight."

The Lady Jackets were able to cut the lead to single-digits in the final period, but could not find the shots to make a late run.

"I'm proud of the fight (my team) showed tonight," Young said. "But, we still have to be more aggressive on defense and find some consistency on offense."

Makayla Lapp led Bridges Prep with 11 points while Alysia Neal added nine points. Kira Infinger led Branchville with 13 points while Brianna Wiles added seven points.