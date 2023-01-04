HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Three region teams ranked in latest Class A poll

The SC Basketball Coaches Association released its latest Top 10 polls Tuesday. Three teams from Region IV-A remain in the rankings after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County and North are each currently ranked in the Class A boys. The Vikings lead the way, ranked No. 5 overall followed by Calhoun County at No. 6 and North at No. 10.

The Vikings improved to 10-3 overall and 3-0 on region play after a victory over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Tuesday night. Even after the loss of Zachary Davis to the University of South Carolina, the Vikings continue to play well, and will look to dethrone Calhoun County as region champions this year.

Brushaurd Young leads Denmark-Olar with nearly 18 points and 10 rebounds per game. He’s also averaging nearly four blocks per contest. Ja’Quari Williams is averaging nearly 11 points per game. The Vikings currently share the lead at the top of Region IV with Calhoun County. The Vikings travel to face Williston-Elko in region play Friday.

After dropping its first two games of the season, Calhoun County is currently on a seven-game win streak, including a 3-0 region record.

The Saints are led by Emmanuel Pelzer, who is averaging 23 points per game. Christian Zachary and Naasir Guinyard are also each averaging double digits with 10 points per game each.

Calhoun County improved to 3-0 in region play with a win over Blackville-Hilda Tuesday. They will put that unbeaten record on the line Friday when they play host to North.

The North Eagles entered the Top 10 for the first time Dec. 12 and continue to hang on to the No. 10 spot after the holidays. North is currently 8-5 on the season and 2-1 in region play.

Senior Jalen Jefferson is proving that he is one of the top players in Class A as he leads the Eagles with nearly 26 points per game. In North’s win over Wagener-Salley Tuesday night, Jefferson had 21 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists. Kashannon Stobert added 14 points and 16 rebounds against the War Eagles, while Stetson Stack is averaging 11 points per game.

North will look to hand Calhoun County its first region loss Friday night.

Denmark-Olar’s girls varsity is currently ranked No. 2 in the latest Top 10 poll. The Lady Vikings are 10-2 on the season and 3-0 in region play. D-O is looking for its third-straight region championship this season after advancing to the Class A state championship last year.

DyNeka Roberts leads the Lady Vikings, averaging nearly 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals per game. Aveion Walker is averaging 12 points per game and TaKenya James is averaging nearly 10 points per game. Defensively, Roberts, Walker and Aijalon Wroten each average nearly five steals per game.

Denmark-Olar looks to stay unbeaten when they face Williston-Elko Friday.

After starting the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, the Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys varsity team has been passed by Crestwood in the latest poll. The Bruins, who are ranked second, are currently 8-6 after playing a tough schedule featuring some of the top teams in Class 4A and 5A.

The Bruins will face Lake Marion Saturday before opening region play Tuesday against Gilbert.