HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: S.C. coaches rank O-W boys No. 1

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s boys basketball team enters the season ranked No. 1 in Class AAA by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

The annual preseason rankings feature the top returning teams and players as voted on by coaches from around the state.

The Bruins fell 58-56 to Marlboro County in the state semifinals a year ago. Top returner, Jordan Simpson has been named one of the top seniors in Class AAA. Simpson led the Bruins with nearly 14 points per game and averaged a team-high four assists.

O-W’s Region 5 rival Brookland-Cayce was ranked 10th in the initial poll.

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls team is ranked second in Class AAA behind defending champion Kennan. The Bruinettes fell in the state semifinal to Bishop England last season. Shardasia Zeigler was named to the SCBCA Elite Girls team which features the top senior players in the state regardless of classification. Teammate Deondra Darby has been named one of the top seniors for Class AAA.

In Class A, Calhoun County is ranked third in the preseason poll while Russell Brunson was named one of the top seniors. Denmark-Olar is ranked seventh led UofSC signee Zachary Davis who was named to the SCBCA Elite Boys team.

On the girls side, the Lady Vikings of Denmark-Olar are ranked fourth in the preseason Class A girls poll.

