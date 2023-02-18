Spartanburg Day connected on 14 three-pointers as the Griffins eliminated Orangeburg Prep in the first round of the SCISA Class 3A boys basketball playoffs.

“We knew they had a few shooters, but they really shot the ball well tonight,” Orangeburg Prep head coach Al Hay said of Griffins’ performance. “They put on a clinic on how to shoot the basketball.”

The Indians were able to hang around early, trailing by seven at the end of the first quarter, but Spartanburg Day quickly built a double-digit lead before the half.

“We’re a young team, still learning,” Hay said. “I hope we learned from watching (Spartanburg Day) tonight. We need to emulate how they move the basketball and how they get in position to shoot the basketball. It was a learning experience.”

Jay Plummer led the Indians with 12 points and three rebounds. Austin Hall had 10 points and Tilden Riley had eight points in the loss.

With no seniors in the starting lineup, Hay said he’s already looking forward to what the Indians can accomplish next season.

“We have a good group of kids returning, and a group coming up from JV to fill in some spots and give us extra depth,” Hay said. “The biggest takeaway from this season is how much we’ve improved from the beggining of the season to now. There’s a lot from this season that we can build on.”

The Indians finish the season 11-14 and earned a second-place finish in IV-AAA.