HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OPS gets region wins

Orangeburg Prep opened the region part of its schedule with a double-header against Thomas Sumter Academy.

The Lady Indians defeated Thomas Sumter 47-20 despite a slow start offensively. The Lady Generals jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but OPS would turn up the defensive intensity.

"We haven't been shooting well the last couple of weeks, but we'll get back with it," OPS head coach Jan Stoudenmire said. "We're such a defensive-minded team, but we feel better when we can score, and we scored off our defense tonight.

Campbell Delaney led Orangeburg Prep with 12 points and five rebounds. Stoudenmire said Thomas Sumter did a good job defensively on the senior.

"(TSA) stayed on her pretty good all night," Stoudenmire said. "Teams are starting to realize she's the kid that makes us go. When you can win in the region, and win like we did, I have to be pleased."

With only region games remaining on the schedule, Stoudenmire said her team is beginning to play with a postseason mentality.

"This is almost the end of the season," Stoudenmire said. "The state tournament is a month away, and they want to win. We have to be in better shape, but we'll continue to push hard in practice every day. Every team down the stretch will be tough."

Orangeburg Prep is looking to return to the Class 2A state championship game after losing in the finals last season.

"They've been there before," Stoudenmire said. "They know what it takes to get there, we just have to continue to execute."

Katherine Lambrecht had 11 points, seven steals and four assists for the Lady Indians. Joni Holstad had eight points, Ashby Garrick had seven points and Graysen Garrick had five points.

In the boys game, Orangeburg Prep used its size inside to dominate Thomas Sumter 62-41.

The Generals were able to stay in the game early by hitting some three-point shots, but Orangeburg quickly built a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

"We came out after halftime and turned up the intensity defensively which led to some easy buckets for us on offense," OPS head coach Al Hay said. "That was our plan, to get out in transition."

Jody Gillam led the Indians with 18 points, five steals and four assists. Hay said getting an early win in region could give this team a boost.

"Our kids are young," Hay said. "We have one senior that gets a lot of playing time, and they haven't won a lot. To get these wins (in region) is a real confidence builder for us."

Tilden Riley finished with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbling 10 rebounds. Austin Hall finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals; Harris Holstein had seven points, four rebounds and four assists; Jay Plummer had five points and six rebounds and Xavier Ravenell had five points.

"Every game counts," Hay said. "We just have to take it one at a time, and try to prepare for Palmetto Christian Tuesday."

The Indians are scheduled to face Northside Christian Academy Friday.

"That will finish the first (region) rotation," Hay said. "We'll see how we stand from there."

Both varsity teams will travel to face Palmetto Christian Tuesday.