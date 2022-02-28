HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: O-W wins, to play for title

Orangeburg-Wilkinson returned to Florence on a mission Monday after losing the Lower State championship last year to Marlboro County.

The Bruins broke open a close game in the third quarter, defeating Oceanside Collegiate 52-40 to advance to the Class AAA state championship game against Blue Ridge Friday night.

"Just before we came out for the second half, I asked our players if they wanted to have that feeling again (of another loss)," O-W head coach Willie Thomas said. "They said no, and when they said it, I believed them. They came out and played extremely hard (in the second half)."

Brykel Washington led the Bruins with nine points in the third quarter, helping O-W grab a two-point lead going into the final period.

"At halftime, coach said I was playing like a little girl," Washington said. "I came out and executed and played like he wanted me to play. We were supposed to be (in the state title game last year) but this year we came stronger and came harder."

Washington finished the game with 17 points, while Horace Jacques added 13 for the Bruins.

In the fourth, Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Michael Bowman gave the Bruins their largest lead (36-28) after a rebound and put-back. He came down and scored on the Bruins' next possession to push the lead to double-digits.

"My teammates and I have worked hard for this, and that work is paying off," Bowman said. "After last year's loss, we knew this would be our last chance. We just came out here and did what we needed to do."

O-W's Jordan Simpson finished the game with five points after leaving at the end of the first half with an apparent ankle injury. He was able to return and play most of the second half.

"I'm really emotional, I so proud of these boys," Simpson said after the win. "We came out slow, put we finally made it past our goal and now we have one more goal and that's winning the state championship. We're doing this for Orangeburg, and we're not going home."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will face Blue Ridge, who defeated Keenan in the Upper State final, in the Class AAA state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at USC-Aiken.

