Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s run came to an end Saturday in Florence as the Bruins fell to Crestwood 66-62 in the Class 3A Lower State final.

Horaces Jacques led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 21 points while Brykel Washington finished with 16 points, but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

“We missed eight or nine un-contested lay ups,” O-W head coach Willie Thomas said. “If we make those, we win the ball game.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson had made a habit of shutting teams down in the second half of playoff games. They outscored Lakewood 40-17 and outscored Beaufort 36-10.

“Playing O-W, I’m going to be honest, I didn’t get much sleep,” Crestwood head coach Aric Samuels said. “Our goal was to play fast. We wanted to attack and get some easy buckets.”

Crestwood was able to build a 15-point lead in the third quarter, and led by 10 points going into the final period.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson looked as if they would have some second-half magic again, opening the fourth quarter with a 9-1 run. The Bruins had a chance to cut the lead to two, but a missed lay-up led to a transition basket for Crestwood.

“We had our opportunities,” Thomas said. “We struggle when we don’t have an inside presence, and I was worried that might happen tonight.”

Crestwood stayed one step ahead of the Bruins all night, and celebrated its first trip to the state championship game.

“They see that hard works pays off,” Samuels said. “We’re trying to build some pride in this program, and I think this win did that for us tonight.”

Samuels, who coached Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to the 2005 Class A state championship, praised Thomas for helping him as a young coach in Orangeburg County.

“Much respect to Coach (Willie) Thomas,” Samuels said. “He was a mentor to me when I was with H-K-T. He taught me a lot, and we play similar styles.”

Crestwood advances to face Wren in the Class 3A state championship. Orangeburg-Wilkinson finishes the season 22-7.