HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: O-W comes up short in title bid

O-W letters logo with bruin

A year of firsts continued for Blue Ridge Friday night as they claimed their first-ever SC HIgh School League basketball championship.

The Fighting Tigers defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49-42 to win the Class AAA state championship Friday in Aiken.

Justin Bailey led the Fighting Tigers with 29 points including 13 points in the second half.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was led by Horace Jacques' 15 points and Jordan Simpson's 10 points. After scoring eight points in the second quarter, Simpson was held scoreless in the second half.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson finishes the season 27-4

