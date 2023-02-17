A second-half surge helped propel Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 64-41 win over Lakewood Friday night. With the win, the Bruins advance to the third round of the Class 3A boys basketball playoffs.

"We came out with more energy, more poise," Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Horaces Jacques said about the second half. We wanted it more."

Lakewood kept it close in the first half, taking an early lead, and managing to tie the game at 24-24 at the half. The Gators were led by center Myles Squirewell who had 13 points in the first half.

"I thought we were playing soft around the bucket," O-W head coach Willie Thomas said of his team's first-half effort. "(Lakewood's) big guy was getting what he wanted to get."

Thomas said his team took too many chances on defense in the first half, which led to easy shots for the Gators.

"Every time we take chances, the other team has something positive happen, it never fails," Thomas said.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's adjustments kept Lakewood off-balance for a majority of the second half.

"Turnovers and mental lapses on defense, that was the difference in the game," Lakewood head coach Cameron Lee said. "They capitalized (on mistakes) and we didn't. They started sending two or three players at (Squirewell) and we had to go some place else. Guys just didn't step up tonight."

Squirewell had three points in the second half, but still led the Gators with 16 points total. Arntrez Ross had 11 points for Lakewood while Cedric Cisse scored 10 points. The Gators only had five players score points in the game.

"I thought depth would be a difference, having watched them on film," Thomas said. "We play 94-feet, and I don't think a lot of today's high school kids can handle that for a long period of time. They started getting rushed. Plus, the pressure helped us keep them from getting comfortable and throwing the ball into (Squirewell)."

Lakewood's Lee said fatigue was not a factor, rather decision making and turning the ball over in the second half.

"They made plays and we didn't, sometimes that's how it goes," Lee said. "We'll use this as motivation and get back to the drawing board."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson built a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter, and were up by as many as 21 in the fourth. Leading the charge was Horaces Jacques who finished with 31 points, 18 in the second half.

"The defense helped jumpstart the team (in the second half)," Jacques said. "That allowed us to get on a bit of a run."

Jeremiah Jacques and Brykel Washington each had nine points for the Bruins.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson advances to the third round of the Class 3A boys basketball playoffs. The Bruins will travel to face Beaufort Monday night.