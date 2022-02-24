HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL:Lady Indians to vie for state title

SUMTER-- Orangeburg Prep girls will play for the SCISA Class AA state championship after a 57-23 win over Beaufort Academy Thursday in Sumter.

Earlier this week, Orangeburg Prep head coach Jan Stoudenmire talked about her team's defense, and how it has led them this far in the playoffs. That defense was on display again Thursday, as the Lady Indians held Beaufort to single digits in each of the four quarters.

"Defensively, we showed out," Stoudenmire said Thursday. "I can't say enough about the way everybody played on defense. Even on offense, we were making shots. The girls knew what they had to do, all of them. This may be the best performance we've had this season."

Campbell Delaney recorded a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Laine Grubbs had 12 points and seven rebounds, Ashby Garrick had nine points and Ryn Grubbs had seven points and seven rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep advances to face defending Class A champion Hilton Head Christian who defeated Palmetto Christian Academy Thursday.

Hilton Head Christian knocked the Lady Indians from the state tournament last season.

"We're heading into Saturday with a lot of confidence," Stoudenmire said. "These girls played like they were on a mission (Thursday). We're going to give everything we can on Saturday, it may not be enough, but these girls are not going to back down from anyone."

Orangeburg Prep and Beaufort Academy are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center.

Camden (G) 68, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31

The Bruinettes' season came to an end Thursday after a 68-31 loss to Camden in the third round of the Class AAA girls playoffs.

"Give credit to Camden, they are a well coached team," Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Cedrick Simpson said following the loss. "(Camden) has played in big games before, it will take a lot to knock them out."

Joyce Edwards scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs. Edwards is considered by many to be one of the nation's top girls basketball players in the Class of 2024.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson struggled offensively, scoring 17 points through the first three quarters of play. Imani Mitchell led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 10 points.

Despite the loss, Simpson said he was proud of his team.

"I told them they had nothing to hang their heads about," Simpson said. "Back-to-back region championships and senior class that won over 100 games in their varsity careers. They continued the legacy of the Bruinettes."

Camden advances to face Bishop England in the Class AAA Lower State final Monday in Florence.

