HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Indians fall to Augusta Christian

Augusta Christian 45, Orangeburg Prep (G) 42

The Orangeburg Prep varsity Indians suffered their first loss of the season falling to Augusta Christian in overtime 45-42. Leading the way was Ryn Grubbs with 16 points. Junior guard Campbell Delaney finished with a double- double scoring 13 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Laine Grubbs chipped in six points for the lady Indians. The Orangeburg Prep basketball teams will be back in action Friday at Laurence Manning with the JV girls tipping off at 4 pm.