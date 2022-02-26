HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Indians fall short

Hilton Head Christian's Abby Peduzzi connected on three three-pointers late in the third quarter to give the Lady Eagles a double-digit lead going into the final period.

Orangeburg Prep attempted to rally, but came up short falling to Hilton Head Christian 45-34 in the SCISA Class AA final in Sumter.

"We had a bad spurt mid-way through the third quarter that broke the game open," Orangeburg Prep head coach Jan Stoudenmire said. "We didn't have our best night shooting, but (Hilton Head Christian) is a very good team with five good players on the court."

Stoudenmire said the Lady Indians struggled to find Campbell Delaney in the second half. Delaney had 14 first-half points, matching the Hilton Head Christian team total. She would score two points in the second half.

"When you have a horse you have to ride her," Stoudenmire said of Delaney. "They changed up the defense in the second half, but we just didn't get her the ball. She's carried us all year long and the kids look for her."

Prior to Orangeburg Prep receiving the runner-up trophy, Stoudenmire hugged each player that was sitting on the bench. The Lady Indians feature seven seniors who played their final game Saturday in Sumter.

"Seven seniors on this team, out of 12, it's going to be tough to lose them," Stoudenmire said. "You still can't tell me they weren't the best team, but that's just what an encouraging coach has to do. Our message (to the seniors) was they have left a legacy. All the little girls want to be like them. All the girls know we get better every year, they know how hard they have to work and they know how much I love them."

Delaney, a junior, finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Indians. Katherine Lambrecht had eight points and Ryn Grubbs had six points. Delaney along with senior Cate Fogle were named to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Indians finish the season with a record of 23-3.

"This may be one of the best teams I ever coached," Stoudenmire said. "These girls will be unbelievable in life, and will be great young ladies when they get into the world. I'm very proud of them."

