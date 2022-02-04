HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Indians edge nearer crown

Orangeburg Prep took another step closer to clinching a region title Friday night with a 35-25 win over Northside Christian in Lexington.

It was a quick turn around for the Lady Indians who defeated Palmetto Christian Academy 30-25 Thursday night.

"Our game last night was such a big game, and we were so hyped up, that I knew that would play a part in tonight's game against (Northside)," Orangeburg Prep head coach Jan Stoudenmire said. "Northside is a really good team, and they give us fits, but when you can come to somebody's else's court and win on Senior Night, we have to take that as a plus."

Campbell Delaney led Orangeburg Prep with 12 points. Laine Grubbs had six points while Ryn Grubbs had five points and eight rebounds. Anna Beth Lambrecht and Cate Fogle each had four points and Fogle added five assists.

"We have to find a way to get (Campbell) the ball more," Stoudenmire said. "(Northside) played her tight, but at this part of the season we have to play with what got us here. We took some bad shots and missed some open shots. It felt like we were trying too hard on offense. I told our guards to attack the basket, we did a good job cutting and using screens to get some open looks."

Orangeburg Prep used full-court pressure defense to force a number of Northside turnovers.

"Our defense is what got us here," Stoudenmire said. "We thrive on defense with full-court pressure. These kids get after it, instead of five kids on the court it can feel like seven or eight. We aren't scoring as many points as we did at the beginning of the season, but we're playing better teams and teams that have improved. We're going to score, we're going to break it open."

Orangeburg Prep closes its region schedule with games against Lee Academy and Thomas Sumter Academy. They are hoping to earn a No. 1 seed not only in the region tournament, but the SCISA Class AA tournament.

"This is the toughest part of the season," Stoudenmire said. "Everyone is playing well, and we have the target on our back. Everyone wants to beat us, but we know what we have to do to get better."

The Lady Indians will travel to face Lee Academy Feb. 10.

