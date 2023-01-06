HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fans shorten game

An altercation between fans caused an early end to North's 65-51 victory over Calhoun County Friday night in St. Matthews.

With :56 left on the clock, the game was halted as fans congregated on the far side of the gymnasium. Security was quickly called to break up the incident, but the PA announcer quickly told everyone to exit the venue.

Calhoun County's Amerr Guinyard hit a three-pointer to open the fourth quarter giving the Saints a 47-43 lead.

North would answer with a 17-2 run punctuated by a basket from Jaleil Way where he was fouled. He would make the free throw giving the Eagles its largest lead of the night at 60-49.

North head coach Keith Parks credits a tough early-season schedule to the way his team played Friday night.

"You could tell on the bus ride over, everybody was focused," Parks said. "We know we have the talent, but sometimes you have to coach the talent. Those early games have prepared us to play the Denmark-Olar's and Calhoun County's in this region."

Jefferson led North with 25 points while Amaveon Callaway finished with 13 points. Way had nine points in the win.

"We came in with a gameplan, and knew we had to focus on the offensive side," Jefferson said. "Adversity pulls us together as a team in the fourth quarter."

Calhoun County was led by Emmaunuel Pelzer's 11 points while Christian Zachary added 10 points in the loss.

"It looked like (North) just wanted more than we did," Calhoun County head coach Zam Fredrick said. "They out-hustled us, and beat us to every 50-50 ball, which is unusual. We'll take a look at this game, but sometimes you have to go through something in order to get where you want to be.

North improves to 9-5 on the season and 3-1 in region play. The Saints fall to 7-3 and are 3-1 in region play.

Calhoun County (G) 64, North 56

In the girls varsity game, Calhoun County broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to take down North 64-56 Friday in St. Matthews.

Calhoun County head coach Rolando Shuler said his team turned up the defensive intensity in the final quarter to take down the Eagles.

"We're a young team, but I think we're beginning to get it," Shuler said.

The Lady Saints were led by Jessica Palmer who had a game-high 31 points. Takara Brown added 19 in the win. The Lady Eagles were led by Keyosha Hammond's 30 points.

Calhoun County improves to 4-0 in region play, and will play host to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Tuesday.