The Denmark-Olar girls looked anything but dominant after opening the Class A state playoff with a 41-26 win over Southside Christian.

Head coach Terence Jones said his team was sluggish and a bit over-confident in facing the Lady Sabres. The Lady Vikings missed some early shots, and were visibly frustrated during that first round.

After the game, Jones said his team would get back in the gym and make the necessary corrections.

Denmark-Olar responded, winning its second-round game 85-32 over McCormick and blasting McBee in the third round 80-26.

"That first game motivated us," Jones said. "We took (Southside Christian) lightly, and it was a wake-up call. Our practices have been more detailed oriented, and it's led to some good wins."

Against McCormick, Ry'Naisha Barnes led the Lady Vikings with 23 points while Aveion Walker added 21. Five Denmark-Olar players scored in double figures while the defense collected 21 steals.

Against McBee, Aijalon Wroten led Denmark-Olar with 21 points while Dy'Neka Roberts added 17 points. The defense was able to force 20 steals against the Lady Panthers.

"From the beginning of the year, our goal was to get back to the state championship game, and to win," Jones said.

The Lady Vikings will look to defend their Upper State championship Saturday when they face St. Joseph's Catholic. The Knights defeated No. 1 seed High Point Academy 75-72 in overtime to advance to the Upper State final.

High Point defeated St. Joseph's twice during the regular season (47-38 and 49-48).

"(St. Joseph's) is a well-coached team, we have to stay focused, and not overlook them," Jones said.

The Knights entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed, defeating No. 2 seed Calhoun County. St. Joseph's knocked off No. 1 seed Calhoun Falls Charter followed by High Point. The Knights have a chance to take out a third No. 1 seed Saturday.

Ginny Anne Dumont is averaging 15 points per game to lead the Knights. She also averages nearly four steals and four assists per game.

Tiffany Helmer scored a game-high 20 points in the Knights' win over High Point while Adelia Stefanik added 18 points.

Saturday's Upper State final will be held at Bob Jones University in Greenville with tip-off scheduled at noon. The Lady Vikings are familiar with the venue, having clinched its Upper State title there a year ago.

"Having that experience (of playing in this game, and playing at this venue) definitely makes a difference," Jones said. "We're playing with more confidence, and are starting to be more comfortable. We're going to do whatever we need to do to advance."

O-W wants to 'play the game'

Orangeburg-Wilkinson head basketball coach Willie Thomas may have got some last-minute motivation prior to his team's Lower State championship matchup against Crestwood Saturday.

"I was just sitting here watching Youtube, and the man in the video said Crestwood was 15 points better than us and has better talent," Thomas said Friday afternoon. "Maybe that's true, but that's why you play the game."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson has been looking up at Crestwood in the SC Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A Top 10 for a majority of the season.

The Knights enter the game 22-4 and 9-1 in region play. They are averaging nearly 70 points per game and are 3-0 on neutral courts this season.

"Their coach (Aric Samuels) does a good job and has a championship pedigree," Thomas said. "They return a bunch of players from last year's team that advanced to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs last season."

During the postseason, the Bruins have been a second-half team. O-W outscored Lakewood 40-17 in the second half after being tied at halftime. Against Beaufort, the Bruins trailed by four at the half, but held the Eagles to just 10 points in the second half en route to a 61-39 win.

Thomas knows that his team can't always be expected to make a run in the second half.

"Everybody asks about adjustments, but we're really on doing the same things we tried to do in the first half," Thomas said. "For some reason, it just clicks in the second half."

Thomas said his team's depth has been a factor in wearing teams down in the second half but knows he can't depend on that Saturday against Crestwood.

"We have to be motivated to get off to a good start in the first half (Saturday)," Thomas said. "Our guys are playing well together, and hopefully they have got the message."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Crestwood will meet in the Lower State final Saturday at the Florence Civic Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.