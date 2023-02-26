The Class A girls Upper State trophy will remain in Denmark-Olar for another year as the Lady Vikings defeated St. Joseph’s Catholic 52-38 Saturday at Bob Jones University in Greenville.

It will be a rematch of last year’s Class A state championship as the Lady Vikings will face Military Magnet March 4. The Lady Eagles defeated Denmark-Olar 35-20 last season to claim their second-straight Class A title.

“Ever since that loss, the whole offseason, we’ve talked about winning the region and getting back to the state championship game,” Denmark-Olar head coach Terence Jones said Saturday. “We know the goal’s not finished, we have one more (game) to go and we’re going to come out next weekend ready to play.”

Denmark-Olar may have been looking ahead Saturday as St. Joseph’s opened the game with a 10-4 run, and held a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Knights, a three seed, advanced to the Upper State final after defeating No. 1 High Point Academy last week.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Jones said. “St. Joe’s is a well-coached team that plays hard. Once they beat High Point, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I told (the team) they needed to prepare for them like they would for any other opponent.”

The Lady Vikings missed some early shots, including a few layups, but the defense was able to carry Denmark-Olar through the second quarter and into halftime.

“We were not playing disciplined basketball in that first half,” D-O senior Aijalon Wroten said. “(Jones) came in the locker room and told us to stick to the game plan. The second half we were able to do a little bit better.”

“We came out a little anxious,” Jones said. “We looked tired (at the start), I think we were too hyped up for the game, but once we settled down we were fine. I told them they were shooting too many three-pointers at the start of the game. We started attacking more (in the second half) and once some of those lay-ups went in, other shots started to fall.”

Aveion Walker led the Lady Vikings with 12 points. TaKenya James and Dy’Neka Roberts each had 10 points in the victory. Ry’Naisha Barnes had eight points, Wroten had seven and Kymani Porter had five points.

Ginny Anne Dumont led the Lady Knights with 15 points, but scored eight in the first quarter. St. Joseph’s entered the game averaging nearly 70 points per game, but the Lady Vikings held them to 38.

“(Coach) always says points win games but defense wins championships,” Wroten said. “We had to fight through adversity today. (St. Joe’s) came out on fire and gave us everything they had, but I knew we would pull through. We know (opposing teams) are not going to give us anything, we have to keep on pushing.”