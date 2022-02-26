HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: D-O girls, CC boys to play for titles

Denmark-Olar head coach Terrance Jones said his team had two goals entering the 2021-22 season: win a region championship and advance to the Class A girls state title game.

The Lady Vikings accomplished the first goal with a win over Calhoun County Feb. 8. The win gave Denmark-Olar back-to-back region championships and confidence going into the playoffs.

The second goal came Saturday at Bob Jones University in Greenville. The Lady Vikings needed three overtimes, but they defeated High Point Academy 62-58 to advance to Friday's title game against Military Magnet.

"We just wore them down," Jones said following the win. "Our girls kept fighting, they wanted this win bad, and there was nothing that was going to keep them from it."

High Point eliminated the Lady Vikings the last two seasons.

"It still feels like a dream," Jones said. "It hasn't hit me yet (that we're going to the title game). The girls have worked hard to get to this point, now we want to go win it."

Aveion Walker led the Lady Vikings with 17 points and 10 rebounds while adding six steals. Aijalon Wroten had 16 points and four steals; Takenya James had 11 points and seven rebounds and Tanijay Holman had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Denmark-Olar will face defending champion Military Magnet Friday at USC-Aiken with tip-off scheduled for noon.

Calhoun County to pay for title

In the Class A Upper State boys final, Calhoun County defeated Great Falls 76-67 to advance to the state championship game against Scott's Branch Friday at 2 p.m. at USC-Aiken.

"It's always a goal at the beginning of the year (to get to the championship game)," Calhoun County head coach Zam Fredrick said after his team's victory. "I'm proud of our teams; this is a rewarding experience, and they have worked hard."

Fredrick said his team was able to press Great Falls, which led to some transition baskets. He also said his team did a better job rebounding against the Red Devils.

"I was glad to see that," Fredrick said.

Russell Brunson and Nasair Guinyard each had 13 points to lead Calhoun County. Christopher Mickell had 12 points, while Kamaree Watson added 11. Emmanuel Pelzer and Christian Zachary each had nine points.

Calhoun County, winners of 25 consecutive games, will be going for their 10th state championship Friday against Scott's Branch.

