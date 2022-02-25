HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: D-O coach wants seniors to go out on top; CC coach Saints will be ready

Denmark-Olar girls basketball coach Terrance Jones is hoping the third time will be the charm Saturday when the Lady Vikings face High Point Academy in the Upper State finals.

High Point has eliminated Denmark-Olar the past two seasons, including last year’s 69-68 victory in the state quarterfinals.

Jones said his team has learned from the losses and knows what it takes to advance.

“It’s taken hard work and dedication to get to this point,” Jones said. “Coming into the season, we knew we had a chance to make it this far, but we are not overlooking anyone. (The girls) know they have to be physical, but also stay sharp mentally.”

Denmark-Olar, champions of Region III-A, has rolled through the playoffs with wins over Dixie (70-14), Southside Christian (67-32) and Calhoun County (71-26). The Lady Vikings are led by junior Dyneka Roberts, who is averaging nearly 16 points and 12 rebounds per game.

High Point Academy took first place in Region I-A and has playoff wins over St. John’s (72-18), Ridge Spring-Monetta (71-21) and McBee (66-43).

The Lady Grizzlies are led by Kaderrah Beason, who is averaging nearly 18 points per game. Olivia Martin leads High Point in rebounding with 10 per game and Adiyah Owens is averaging nearly eight assists.

“We know we have to play hard, and stay disciplined for a full 32 minutes,” Jones said. “(High Point) is a well-coached team, but if we stick to our game plan, and not lose focus, I think we have a shot.”

After back-to-back region championships, Jones wants to give one last gift to a senior class that he inherited nearly four years ago.

“These seniors were with me when I first started, and we were 1-19,” Jones said. “They have been in this situation before, but I want them to go out with a bang. The (underclassmen) want to send these seniors out with a trip to the finals, and possibly a state title.”

In the Class A boys Upper State final, Calhoun County will try to get back to the state championship game after falling in the semifinal last year.

The Saints trailed by as many as 20 in the second half but rallied for an 84-77 victory over Denmark-Olar Tuesday.

“After tonight it will be pretty easy to get ready for (the Upper State final),” Calhoun County head coach Zam Fredrick said after his team’s win. “We got some things we need to take care of, I don’t believe we can play like that twice in a row. My guys are very motivated heading to the Upper State finals, and I promise you we will put on a better performance over there.”

Russell Brunson has been the catalyst for most of the season, leading the Saints in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. Tuesday, against Denmark-Olar, Brunson had 11 points before fouling out in the third quarter.

Kamaree Watson led the Saints with 24 points while Emmanuel Pelzer added 16 points in the win over the Vikings.

Great Falls is led by Class A all-state selection Nywun Cloud, who is averaging nearly 17 points per game along with five rebounds and three assists. He has over 70 three-pointers made on the season.

Tali Coleman was an all-region selection for the Red Devils after nearly averaging a double-double this season with 10 points and nine rebounds. Both players had 17 points each to help lead Great Falls past C.A. Johnson in the third round.

The Denmark-Olar girls will play at noon Saturday at Bob Jones University in Greenville, followed by Calhoun County at 2 p.m.

