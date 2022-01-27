HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bruins try to close out prolific week

Orangeburg-Wilkinson continues to be the top-ranked team in Class AAA according to the SC Basketball Coaches Association.

The Bruins earned region wins over ninth-ranked Fox Creek and sixth-ranked Brookland-Cayce earlier this week. They earned their third win in three nights Wednesday with a 57-36 win over Swansea.

O-W will close out the week Friday with a home region game against Gilbert.

The Bruinettes, ranked seventh in the latest Class AAA poll also picked up region wins over Fox Creek, B-C and Swansea. They will face the Lady Indians in Orangeburg Friday.

Calhoun County boys are ranked No. 2 in the Class A poll behind Scott's Branch. The Saints lead Region III-A with a 7-0 record, and currently hold a half-game lead over Denmark-Olar after winning the first matchup 56-54 in Denmark.

The Saints are led by Russell Brunson who is averaging 22 points and seven rebounds per game along with eight assists. The Calhoun County defense is averaging nearly 17 steals per game.

The Vikings are ranked fifth in the latest Class poll and are coming off a 105-90 win over Wagener-Salley Tuesday. Zachary Davis finished with a triple-double against the War Eagles scoring 33 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. He also added six steals.

The two teams are scheduled to meet Feb. 8 in St. Matthews.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler's boys are trying to stay in the playoff hunt as they battle Wagner-Salley for fourth-place in Region III-A. The Trojans fell to Wagener-Salley earlier this season, but will host the War Eagles Friday. Moses McCall and Tra'vion Milhouse combined for 40 points in the Trojans 74-60 loss.

Denmark-Olar's girls have moved up to No. 3 in the latest Class A ranking. The Lady Vikings improved to 8-0 in region play earlier this week and will look to keep it momentum going Friday against Ridge Spring-Monetta.

The Lady Vikings are led by the guard tandem of Aveion Walker (10 ppg) and Aijalon Wroten (11 ppg) along with forward Dyneka Roberts who is averaging a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds per game.

In SCISA, cross-town rivals Calhoun Academy and Orangeburg Prep will meet in St. Matthews. Both teams are fighting for the second spot in Region I-AA behind Palmetto Christian.

The Indians handed Calhoun Academy its first loss of the season 44-43 on Jan. 11. The loss sparked a three-game losing streak for the Cavaliers. Calhoun Academy was able to get back in the win column Tuesday against Lee Academy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0