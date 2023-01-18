 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bruinettes move back into Top 10

  • 0
BASKETBALL, sports, library

After opening region play with three-consecutive victories, Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s girls basketball team finds itself back ranked in the Top 10 in Class 3A.

The Bruinettes defeated Dreher 49-37 Tuesday night improve to 10-6 on the season and 3-0 in Region V-3A. Orangeburg-Wilkinson is ranked ninth in the latest SC Basketball Coaches Association poll released this week.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson fell out of the Top 10 earlier this season after losing four-of-five games in the middle of December. The Bruinettes improved to 4-1 since starting the New Year with the lone loss coming to Bluffton at the MLK Showcase over the weekend. Bluffton is currently ranked 10th in Class 4-A.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson faces a tough test Friday night when they travel to face region rival Lower Richland. The Lady Diamond Hornets are currently ranked seventh in the latest SCBCA poll and are 3-0 in region play. Lower Richland is led by a trio of players that average double-digits, led by Jhnai Sumpter’s 14 points per game.

People are also reading…

HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Lady Vikings dominate Saints

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys basketball team continues to be ranked second in Class 3A. The Bruins are currently behind Crestwood High School.

O-W improved to 3-0 in region Tuesday after a win over Dreher. The Bruins will try to grab control of the region Friday night when they face Lower Richland in Columbia.

In the latest Class A poll, Denmark-Olar moved up one spot from fifth to fourth. The Vikings are currently 17-3 on the season and improved to 7-0 in region play Tuesday night after a 70-45 victory over Calhoun County.

Denmark-Olar will play host to sixth-ranked North Friday night. The Vikings defeated North 66-62 earlier in the season. The Eagles are coming off an 82-75 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. North will be looking to split the season series with the Vikings and move into a tie at the top of the region.

Calhoun County continues to be ranked, this week at ninth. After a loss to Denmark-Olar Tuesday night, the Saints sit in third-place in the region with two losses. Calhoun County will get another chance at both North and Denmark-Olar later in the season.

Hundreds of comics in 'Go Comics' at TheTandD.com

The Denmark-Olar girls team is currently ranked second in the latest Class A poll. The Lady Vikings have won 14-consecutive games after defeating Calhoun County 73-12 Tuesday night. The win was also the 27th straight in region play. Denmark-Olar will play host to North Friday, the Lady Vikings won the earlier matchup this season 74-25.  

SCBCA Top 10 rankings (Jan. 17)

5A Boys Top 10

1. Dorman

2. Conway

3. Goose Creek

4. Lexington

5. TL Hanna

6. Summerville

7. Byrnes

8. Cane Bay

9. Blythewood

10. Woodmont

5A Girls Top 10

1. Woodmont

2. Spring Valley

3. Stratford

4. Lexington

5. Summerville

6. Clover

7. Fort Dorchester

8. Sumter

9. Rock Hill

10. Mauldin

4A Boys Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. Irmo

3. Lancaster

4. Greenville

5. Westside

6. Indian Land

7. Wilson

8. Greer

9. Catawba Ridge

10. West Florence

4A Girls Top 10

1. South Pointe

2. North Augusta

3. Westwood

4. South Florence

5. Hartsville

6. Pickens

7. Greer

8. AC Flora

9. Catawba Ridge

10. Bluffton

3A Boys Top 10

1. Crestwood

2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. Chester

4. Wren

5. Marlboro County

6. Daniel

7. North Charleston

8. Lake City

9. Manning

10. Clinton

3A Girls Top 10

1. Camden

2. Wren

3. Southside

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Blue Ridge

6. Crestwood

7. Lower Richland

8. Manning

9. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

10. Walhalla

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Keenan

4. Wade Hampton

5. Landrum

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Newberry

9. Woodland

10. Mullins

2A Girls Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Andrew Jackson

4. Silver Bluff

5. Bishop England

6. Kingstree

7. Chesterfield

8. Columbia

9. Timberland

10. Wade Hampton

1A Boys Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. Scott's Branch

3. Great Falls

4. Denmark-Olar

5. Calhoun Falls

6. North

7. High Pointe Academy

8. Southside Christian

9. Calhoun County

10. Whale Branch

1A Girls Top 10

1. Military Magnet

2. Denmark-Olar

3. High Point Academy

4. Lake View

5. Christ Church

6. Carvers Bay

7. Calhoun Falls

8. McBee

9. Cross

10. Estill

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' as Australian Open defense ends in injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News