HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bruinettes move back into Top 10

After opening region play with three-consecutive victories, Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s girls basketball team finds itself back ranked in the Top 10 in Class 3A.

The Bruinettes defeated Dreher 49-37 Tuesday night improve to 10-6 on the season and 3-0 in Region V-3A. Orangeburg-Wilkinson is ranked ninth in the latest SC Basketball Coaches Association poll released this week.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson fell out of the Top 10 earlier this season after losing four-of-five games in the middle of December. The Bruinettes improved to 4-1 since starting the New Year with the lone loss coming to Bluffton at the MLK Showcase over the weekend. Bluffton is currently ranked 10th in Class 4-A.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson faces a tough test Friday night when they travel to face region rival Lower Richland. The Lady Diamond Hornets are currently ranked seventh in the latest SCBCA poll and are 3-0 in region play. Lower Richland is led by a trio of players that average double-digits, led by Jhnai Sumpter’s 14 points per game.

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys basketball team continues to be ranked second in Class 3A. The Bruins are currently behind Crestwood High School.

O-W improved to 3-0 in region Tuesday after a win over Dreher. The Bruins will try to grab control of the region Friday night when they face Lower Richland in Columbia.

In the latest Class A poll, Denmark-Olar moved up one spot from fifth to fourth. The Vikings are currently 17-3 on the season and improved to 7-0 in region play Tuesday night after a 70-45 victory over Calhoun County.

Denmark-Olar will play host to sixth-ranked North Friday night. The Vikings defeated North 66-62 earlier in the season. The Eagles are coming off an 82-75 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. North will be looking to split the season series with the Vikings and move into a tie at the top of the region.

Calhoun County continues to be ranked, this week at ninth. After a loss to Denmark-Olar Tuesday night, the Saints sit in third-place in the region with two losses. Calhoun County will get another chance at both North and Denmark-Olar later in the season.

The Denmark-Olar girls team is currently ranked second in the latest Class A poll. The Lady Vikings have won 14-consecutive games after defeating Calhoun County 73-12 Tuesday night. The win was also the 27th straight in region play. Denmark-Olar will play host to North Friday, the Lady Vikings won the earlier matchup this season 74-25.