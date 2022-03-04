HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bailey, Blue Ridge too much for Bruins

AIKEN -- In its first-ever state championship appearance, Blue Ridge defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49-42 to claim the Class AAA boys state title Friday in Aiken.

"I told these guys at the start of the year that we were going to win state," Blue Ridge senior Justin Bailey said. "I was going to put them on my back, and for them to just buy in and trust me. It's amazing feeling."

Bailey led the Fighting Tigers with 29 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.

"They had a guy that was for real," Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Willie Thomas said of Bailey. "He was able to hold his team together and shoulder the runs that we had."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson opened the game on an 8-0 run, and held a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

"We started on a good roll, but then I think we lost our focus," Thomas said. "We got a little bit out of character, and did some things we were not accustomed to. It's almost like we went backwards. We stayed patient throughout the season, but when we got up by eight we started settling for jump shots. You're not going to win that way."

Thomas said he also tried to make some adjustments defensively against Bailey. The Bruins have been known for a second-half run throughout the playoffs, but the run never came Friday.

"It's difficult to trap (Bailey)," Thomas said. "He never panicked once he got into a trap."

Thomas admits he may have outsmarted himself when it came to the game plan against Blue Ridge.

"I'm not that smart to begin with, but if that's what you want to say then yeah maybe that happened," Thomas said. "We have to believe in what we've done all year, and me personally, I should've said we're going to play our style and if they beat us, they beat us."

Horace Jacques led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 15 points while Jordan Simpson had 10 points. Simpson was held scoreless in the second half.

Blue Ridge head coach Richie Stevens said he didn't know if it was destiny that led the Fighting Tiges to the state title, or just hard work.

"We're a team of hard work, communication and resilient guys," Stevens said. "A team of special guys, and one special guy like Justin Bailey. For this team to be able to defend like they do and rebound like they do and not shoot the ball a whole lot, is something special. That said, we had some guys step up and hit some big shots."

Braeden Enloe was 2-of-4 from behind the three-point line and Garrett Stokes was the second-leading scorer with six points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson finishes the season 27-4.

