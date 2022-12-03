HIFG SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fredrick sees potential

Despite an opening season loss, Calhoun County head basketball coach Zam Fredrick said he was pleased with some of the things he saw from his team Friday night.

"I was able to see a lot of players tonight, and see what they were capable of," Fredrick said after the Saints fell to Midland Valley 65-49. "Believe it or not, I saw some encouraging things, stuff that we can work on. I feel pretty good going forward."

Early season losses are nothing new as the Saints dropped their second game of the season last year to Orangeburg-Wilkinson. It would be the only loss Calhoun County would have the entire season.

The Saints opened this season ranked No. 1 in Class A by the SC Basketball Coaches Association. Fredrick captured his tenth state championship last season when the Saints defeated Scott's Branch.

Christian Zachary returns after averaging just over 10 points per game last season. Emmanuel Pelzer also returns after averaging nearly 10 points per game and nearly five rebounds. The Saints also return Kerron Scott who was second on the team last year in steals with over three a game.

"I think we're going to be pretty deep," Fredrick said of his roster. "We'll be able to run some of the same type of things that have been successful for us in the past. I've got some raw guys who don't have the experience at this level. Tonight gave me a lot of good ideas on what we need to work on moving forward."

After Friday's loss, Fredrick said his team needs to be more consistent on offense, and take advantage of free throws.

"We went stretches in the game where we didn't get a score," Fredrick said. "We had good shots, we just were not making them. I don't think we had a guy shoot 50-percent from the (free throw) line tonight."

With a mix of returning starters and new faces, the Saints are continuing to learn how to play together as the new season begins.

"I've only had the kids together for about five or six practices," Fredrick said. "We didn't get many workouts, and were unable to have a scrimmage. (Midland Valley) was a tough game to open with because they are a good team. I'm not discouraged, I think my guys will come around and improve."

The Saints are back in action Tuesday at home against Woodland and home Saturday against Stall.

"When January and February roll around, you'll see a very, very good team," Fredrick said. "Trust me, this will be a lot different in a couple of weeks, not months, weeks."