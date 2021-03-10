‘You always can come back’: O-W standout proves cancer can’t stop her

The story of Asia Graves can be defined by determination, toughness and inspiration.

The junior Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School student and standout basketball player received some harrowing news in 2020 that would drastically change her life.

During the summer, Graves was informed that she was diagnosed with cancer.

“I found out on July 16. My immediate family, they knew the same day, but everybody else found out in August, the next month. I really didn’t know how to tell them, so I had to get everything ready and right first,” Graves said.

One the people Graves had to inform of the shocking news was Cedrick Simpson, head coach of O-W varsity basketball.

“When I heard the news, it was a shocker,” Simpson said. “When I got the phone call when her aunt called me, her aunt never calls my phone. When I saw her number pop up on my phone, I knew it was something,” he said.

“It was just super emotional, kind of hard to hold in. We waited a little minute to tell the team just because having the privacy part and allowing her to get herself together,” Simpson said.

Simpson said the team was upset by the news and they took it hard.