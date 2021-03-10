‘You always can come back’: O-W standout proves cancer can’t stop her

The story of Asia Graves can be defined by determination, toughness and inspiration.
The junior Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School student and standout basketball player received some harrowing news in 2020 that would drastically change her life.
During the summer, Graves was informed that she was diagnosed with cancer.
“I found out on July 16. My immediate family, they knew the same day, but everybody else found out in August, the next month. I really didn’t know how to tell them, so I had to get everything ready and right first,” Graves said.
One the people Graves had to inform of the shocking news was Cedrick Simpson, head coach of O-W varsity basketball.
“When I heard the news, it was a shocker,” Simpson said. “When I got the phone call when her aunt called me, her aunt never calls my phone. When I saw her number pop up on my phone, I knew it was something,” he said.
“It was just super emotional, kind of hard to hold in. We waited a little minute to tell the team just because having the privacy part and allowing her to get herself together,” Simpson said.
Simpson said the team was upset by the news and they took it hard.
“Once we did that, that was probably one of the hardest things I ever had to do in my life is to tell these girls, her teammates, that she was diagnosed with cancer. That was really, really tough,” Simpson said.
Graves was concerned about her health, but her passion for basketball and the possibility that she may not be able to step on the court again were also at the forefront of her mind.
“I thought basketball was over,” Graves said.
Graves began chemotherapy a few weeks after her diagnosis. She described the chemotherapy process as “hard.”
“I went three days -- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday -- every other week,” Graves said.
Her grandmother and brother took her to the treatments.
“Wednesdays were the hard days because it was like the beginning, so I had to take three, four bags of chemo, and it was all different ones,” Graves said.
Graves went through chemotherapy for approximately five months.
“The second week of me taking it, it was just bad. The first week it didn’t really hit me. I was still jumping around and all types of stuff, but the second week it was hard. My hair started falling out, it was bad,” Graves said.
“It got better once I knew what to expect. On Saturdays, I took shots. I had to take a shot every Saturday in the morning, and then later that day it would make me really sick and weak. My bones would be hurting, I’d be in a lot of pain, I’d be cold one minute and hot the next minute. It was a lot,” Graves said.
“It’s hard, but once you’ve got people surrounding you with good energy, you’ll be good. You have good days, you’ll have days where you feel yourself, you feel normal. And then, you’ve got days you’ll be really sick, you’ll feel like it’s over with it,” Graves said.
Throughout chemotherapy, Graves’ determination to return to basketball remained strong.
“I was still trying to get on the court, but they wouldn’t let me. The whole time I was still worried about basketball. I was more so thinking about basketball more than anything else,” Graves said.
She also maintained her school work through the process, with the help of school friends and teammates.
“When I started, we weren’t in school, but about the second or third week, it was time to start back school. I still did my school work and everything, but if I felt bad, then I didn’t do it until later that day or the next day. I kept up with it, though,” Graves said.
Graves said support from her friends and teammates was provided positivity.
“It was good support. It was positive energy. My teammates, they would be calling me. We talked on the phone. They used to tell me what was going on with social media, practice, everything,” Graves said.
Graves said she did not have many visitors due to the pandemic, and the fact that her immune system was weak.
Simpson said he was in contact with Graves frequently while she was going through chemotherapy.
“With me and Asia, honestly, I probably called her every single day on Facetime. It probably wasn’t a day that went by that she couldn’t see my face, I could see hers through that three or four-month span,” Simpson said.
Graves began working out and preparing to play basketball again toward the end of her chemotherapy treatment.
“I started back jogging, running, trying to get back in shape for the season. I just knew I was going to come back for the season. Well, I was hoping,” Graves said.
“I didn’t do anything on the weekdays. But on the weekend when I was feeling good to go outside, I would go outside,” she said.
Graves said at times, she would need encouragement from her grandmother to go outside and get some exercise.
Graves was finally able to pick up a basketball after regaining her strength and regaining weight she lost due to chemotherapy.
“I didn’t start using the ball until the end because I couldn’t really dribble or shoot because my bones were so weak. I could barely jog. I was basically trying to get myself stronger,” Graves said.
On Dec. 6, Graves received great news. She was cleared to play basketball after completing chemotherapy.
Graves said she went straight to the gym to attend practice and continue her preparation to return to playing.
“I was happy, as soon as I got the news saying I was cleared, I ran to the gym,” Graves said.
“I was excited, my team was excited, it was great,” Graves said.
Graves said she knew it was important not to rush the process.
“I still took it slow, even though I was already cleared,” Graves said.
“I used to come to the gym and I would jog around the gym a little bit, then stop once I got tired. I would stop and watch them practice. It was hard watching them practice,” Graves said.
Graves’ first game back playing the game she loves was Jan. 20 against Manning.
She said it was a great feeling to be competing again.
“That was crazy. Time I got on the court, I was tired,” Graves said. “It was amazing, I felt good,” she said.
Not only did Graves return to play, but she was able to fill the stat sheet. She scored four points, grabbed two rebounds, an assist and four steals.
The Bruinettes won the game 53-49.
Graves’ return to the court proved to be a positive impact on the team. In nine games played, Graves averaged seven points, 2.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.
Simpson said her return was much needed.
“It was a huge impact. We lost our first game of the season this past year, and we played awful. So having her come back, and me having her since the eighth grade, somebody understanding what we do on the court and just being a leader,” Simpson said.
“For us, it was the best thing that could happen to us, as far as her coming back to play because without her it would have been a long season,” Simpson said.
Graves was selected to the Region 5-AAA All-Region team and helped lead the Bruinettes to a region championship, and an appearance in the Class AAA Lower State Championship.
The Bruinettes were defeated by Bishop England in the Lower State Championship, but Graves said she and her teammates are already preparing for the next season and their goal is to make it to the state championship game.
“Even though we did lose, I feel like we’ve all been through a lot dealing with COVID-19, not knowing if I was going to come back. So we set a good example of no matter what you’re going through, you always can come back. We stayed as a team, as a family no matter what,” Graves said.