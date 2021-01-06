UPDATED/REGION SPORTS: OP, HHA teams get victories

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

OPS gets region win

The Orangeburg Prep Indians opened up region play with a 46-37 win over Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.

McCullough Mims and Mikey Templeton each had 10 points. Matthew Hawkins had a game-high 14 for TSA.

The Indians, 3-2 overall and 1-0 in region play, will take on Palmetto Christian Friday at home in another region matchup.

HHA gets 65-57 win

HOLLY HILL – Holly Hill Academy defeated St. John’s Christian 65-57 on Tuesday.

For HHA: Jabari Sumpter 29 points and 18 rebounds; Marion Breland 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Ethan Stokes 9 points; Tyler Wright 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals.

HHA travels to Jefferson Davis on Tuesday.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

OP girls get region win over TSA

The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians opened the New Year with a region win against a Thomas Sumter Academy, defeating the Generals 50-16.