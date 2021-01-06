 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED/REGION SPORTS: OP, HHA teams get victories
0 comments
alert

UPDATED/REGION SPORTS: OP, HHA teams get victories

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY basketball logo

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

OPS gets region win

The Orangeburg Prep Indians opened up region play with a 46-37 win over Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.

McCullough Mims and Mikey Templeton each had 10 points. Matthew Hawkins had a game-high 14 for TSA.

The Indians, 3-2 overall and 1-0 in region play, will take on Palmetto Christian Friday at home in another region matchup.

HHA gets 65-57 win

HOLLY HILL – Holly Hill Academy defeated St. John’s Christian 65-57 on Tuesday.

For HHA: Jabari Sumpter 29 points and 18 rebounds; Marion Breland 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Ethan Stokes 9 points; Tyler Wright 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals.

HHA travels to Jefferson Davis on Tuesday.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

OP girls get region win over TSA

The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians opened the New Year with a region win against a Thomas Sumter Academy, defeating the Generals 50-16.

Ryn Grubbs led all scorers with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. Campbell Delaney, Isabelle Wassell, and Laine Grubbs all chipped in 6 points.

Orangeburg Prep will be back in action on Friday when they host Palmetto Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m.

St. John’s defeats HHA

HOLLY HILL – St. John’s Christian defeated Holly Hill Academy 53-48 on Tuesday.

For HHA: Madison Steele 19 points, 9 rebounds; Brooke Fennessy 14 points; Halle Mott 9 points, 12 rebounds.

HHA travels to Jefferson Davis on Tuesday.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

HHA tops St. John’s Christian

HOLLY HILL – Holly Hill Academy defeated St. John’s Christian 42-35 in JV boys basketball action on Tuesday.

Leading HHA scorers: Ashton Soles with 17 points, Jamie Stephen with 8 points, Cooper Canaday with 7 and Mason Rudd with 6 points.

Leading St. John’s Christian: Jake Lloyd with 17 points.

HHA, 2-1, plays again on Tuesday at Jefferson Davis Academy at 5 p.m.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

HHA JV girls defeat St. John’s

Holly Hill Academy’s junior varsity girls defeated St. John’s 21-16.

Peyton Strickland had 7 points. Kaley Bell had 6 points, Ragan Steele had 5, and Leanna Broadway had 3.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls basketball players sign college scholarships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News