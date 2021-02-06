editor's pick T&D REGION SPORTS Feb 6, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALLEstill 65, Bethune-Bowman 40 Sha'Twanna Lee had 23 points.Bethuen-Bowman's record is 6-2(6-1).Bethune Bowman will host Allendale-Fairfax Monday at 6:30 p.m. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags High School-sports Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com? Jan 28, 2021 Boys T&D REGION SPORTS: Feb 6, 2021 VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL T&D REGION SPORTS Feb 4, 2021 VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL Basketball REGION SPORTS: B-E boys run record to 18-1 Feb 3, 2021 VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL Boys T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS gets win over Lee Academy Feb 2, 2021 VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL Watch Now: Related Video Four Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls basketball players sign college scholarships Shay Jackson talks about Sweet 16 tournament title and MVP Shay Jackson talks about Sweet 16 tournament title and MVP