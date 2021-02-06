T&D REGION SPORTS

 Skip to main content
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Estill 65, Bethune-Bowman 40

 

Sha'Twanna Lee had 23 points.

Bethuen-Bowman's record is 6-2(6-1).

Bethune Bowman will host Allendale-Fairfax Monday at 6:30 p.m.

