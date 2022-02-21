REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep (G) 37, John Paul II 19

Orangeburg Prep (G) 37, John Paul II 19

Orangeburg Prep varsity girls advanced to the SCISA Class AA state semifinals after defeating John Paul II 37-19 Monday in Sumter.

The victory gave head coach Jan Stoudenmire her 700th career win.

The Lady Indians advance to face Beaufort Academy Thursday at the Sumter Civic Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Denmark-Olar (G) 72, Calhoun County 26

Denmark-Olar advances to the Upper State finals after a 72-26 win over Calhoun County Monday night.

Aveion Walker led the Lady Vikings with 15 points and 15 rebounds while adding five assists and five steals. Dyneka Roberts had 13 points and 15 rebounds. Ry'Naisha Barnes scored 11 points while Takenya James added eight points.

Denmark-Olar improves to 24-3 on the season and will face High Point Saturday at Bob Jones University in Greenville.

Newberry Academy (G) 52, Dorchester Academy 41

Dorchester Academy's season came to an end Monday as the Lady Raiders fell to Newberry Academy in the quarterfinals of the SCISA Class A girls state playoffs.

Abby Weathers led Dorchester Academy with 17 points. V. Weathers had nine points, Judy had six points, Shelton had five points and Guess had four points.

