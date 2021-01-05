REGION SPORTS: OP girls 50, Thomas Sumter 16

OP girls get region win over Thomas Sumter
The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians opened the New Year with a region win against a Thomas Sumter Academy, defeating the Generals 50-16.
Ryn Grubbs led all scorers with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. Campbell Delaney, Isabelle Wassell, and Laine Grubbs all chipped in 6 points.
Orangeburg Prep will be back in action on Friday when they host Palmetto Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m.
HHA JV girls defeat St. John’s 21-16
Holly Hill Academy’s junior varsity girls defeated St. John’s 21-16.
Peyton Strickland had 7 points. Kaley Bell had 6 points, Ragan Steele had 5, and Leanna Broadway had 3.