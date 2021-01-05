 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REGION SPORTS: OP girls 50, Thomas Sumter 16
0 comments
editor's pick alert

REGION SPORTS: OP girls 50, Thomas Sumter 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY basketball logo

OP girls get region win over Thomas Sumter

The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians opened the New Year with a region win against a Thomas Sumter Academy, defeating the Generals 50-16.

Ryn Grubbs led all scorers with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. Campbell Delaney, Isabelle Wassell, and Laine Grubbs all chipped in 6 points.

Orangeburg Prep will be back in action on Friday when they host Palmetto Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m.

HHA JV girls defeat St. John’s 21-16

Holly Hill Academy’s junior varsity girls defeated St. John’s 21-16.

Peyton Strickland had 7 points. Kaley Bell had 6 points, Ragan Steele had 5, and Leanna Broadway had 3.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls basketball players sign college scholarships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News