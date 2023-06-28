After graduating three all-region players, most coaches would expect their team to take a step back going into the next year.

Denmark-Olar girls basketball coach Terence Jones is not one of those coaches.

“Every time this team comes into the gym I tell them to look at the banners,” Jones said. “The expectations remain the same, and their job is to compete. They had leaders before them, but now it’s their turn to step up and lead.”

Three consecutive region championships and back-to-back Class A state championship appearances, Denmark-Olar has quickly become a hotbed for girls basketball in South Carolina.

The Lady Vikings have been hard at work this summer, taking part in numerous camps and tournaments, in hopes of gaining experience for the upcoming fall season.

“We’ve working hard, getting ready for next year,” junior guard Aveion Walker said. “The new girls are doing a great job of learning the defense. That’s where we want to improve the most this summer.”

Walker is the leading returning scorer for the Lady Vikings after she averaged just over 14 points per game last season. Along with junior Ry’Naisha Barnes, they will be the focus of a team looking win the school’s first-ever state championship.

“The goal has been to get better every day,” Barnes said of the team’s summer workouts. “We’re continuing to build that chemistry with the new girls, and have done well sharing the ball. The goal is to get back to the state championship game…and win.”

The core group that led Denmark-Olar these last three seasons is gone, but Jones is confident in the girls that will make their varsity debuts this fall.

“This middle school group coming up has been playing together, and been productive,” Jones said.

Jones has been very high on rising seventh grader Amoria Wright who is expected to make an impact this upcoming season, along with other younger players.

“They have been working hard this summer, and know the challenges, but they are up for those challenges. The main focus is to get stronger, we know inexperience is a weakness now, but hopefully by the fall they will have learned the game.”

The Lady Vikings recently participated in the Charleston Southern team camp where they defeated Hanahan, Wando and Oceanside Collegiate. They will take part in the Dawn Staley team camp in Columbia this weekend.