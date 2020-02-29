DA Lady Raiders fall in title game

SUMTER - The Dorchester Academy girls basketball team has made it a habit in recent seasons of reaching the SCISA Class A state championship game.
On Saturday however, the Lady Raiders finished as state runner-up for the second straight season, falling 48-27 to Beaufort Academy at the Sumter Civic Center.
For DA head coach Callie McClure, reaching the state title game in 3 of her 4 seasons at the helm has been nice, especially winning the championship hardware in 2017. But, falling short in the title contest is disappointing, especially in back-to-back seasons.
“It was a great season and it is awesome to get here (state title game),” McClure said of her team posting a 20-5 record and finishing as state runner-up. “I wish we had a few more days between games to enjoy the excitement of getting to come here.
“It was a fun season and I love this team. Hate that it ended like this and we kind of made a trend, but our girls played tough. It was a tale of two halves - we didn’t score as much in the second quarter, and it didn’t come back. We started out great, but then some of the turnovers got us in the third quarter, and our momentum fizzled out.”
For DA, senior Lydia Hofstetter posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, along with 2 blocked shots, while Abby Weathers added 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocked shots, and Vivian Weathers added 3 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots.
A total of 23 turnovers kept the Lady Raiders from having many chances to chip away at the lead of the Lady Eagles (19-3 final record). DA led 11-10 after the first quarter, but BA took an 18-16 lead into the half. The Lady Eagles took over in the third quarter, scoring the final 5 points of the period to lead 34-20 entering the fourth quarter.
Hofstetter stole the ball and converted the ensuing layup early in the third quarter to make it a 21-20 score, with BA still leading. The Lady Eagles then scored 8 unanswered points, before Hofstetter was called for a charging foul, leaving BA up 29-20 late entering the final minute of the third quarter. DA missed 6 free throws early in the fourth quarter, as BA increased the lead to 42-25 midway through the final frame.
Beaufort Academy was led by senior Amelia Huebel with 15 points, and freshman Mike’Ala Washington 14 points
“This team’s defense has been really good for us all season, helping and being strong on the defensive end,” McClure said. “We just needed a little more offense some times.
“This has been a good run for us. Hopefully, it will continue for us. We lose three seniors this year, special players and good girls. We’re going to miss them. Savanna Varn has been here (state championship game) four times in her five years, Lydia has been here three times, and Laura (Singletary) has been here two years. We had experience on our side, but we just couldn’t get anything going in the second half.”
McClure also talked about the “well-rounded” Beaufort Academy team that showed it had quality “depth” on its roster to win a championship game.
“We were staying with them in the first half, doing well defensively,” McClure said. “But, those turnovers and them scoring off of them really hurt us.
“The girls started feeling defeated a little too soon. You have got to be able to play to the end. This is always a nice place to end things. You can have as many practices and games as possible, but this team is a fun bunch that I really enjoyed coaching. They meshed together better than any team I’ve had.”
DA’s Lydia Hofstetter and Laura Singletary made the all-tournament team at the state tournament.
DORCHESTER ACADEMY (27) - Shala Guess 2, Abby Weathers 6, Vivian Weathers 3, Savanna Varn 3, Lydia Hofstetter 13
BEAUFORT ACADEMY (48) - Tahleea Heyward 8, Mary Hanna Hiers 5, Emily Ann Hiers 6, Amelia Huebel 15, Mike’Ala Washington 14