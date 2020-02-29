DA Lady Raiders fall in title game

A total of 23 turnovers kept the Lady Raiders from having many chances to chip away at the lead of the Lady Eagles (19-3 final record). DA led 11-10 after the first quarter, but BA took an 18-16 lead into the half. The Lady Eagles took over in the third quarter, scoring the final 5 points of the period to lead 34-20 entering the fourth quarter.

Hofstetter stole the ball and converted the ensuing layup early in the third quarter to make it a 21-20 score, with BA still leading. The Lady Eagles then scored 8 unanswered points, before Hofstetter was called for a charging foul, leaving BA up 29-20 late entering the final minute of the third quarter. DA missed 6 free throws early in the fourth quarter, as BA increased the lead to 42-25 midway through the final frame.

Beaufort Academy was led by senior Amelia Huebel with 15 points, and freshman Mike’Ala Washington 14 points

“This team’s defense has been really good for us all season, helping and being strong on the defensive end,” McClure said. “We just needed a little more offense some times.