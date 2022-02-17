Cavaliers feel tested entering playoffs

Calhoun Academy has won six of their last seven games as they enter the Class AA state basketball tournament beginning Saturday in St. Matthews.

The Cavaliers finished the regular season 19-4 and 7-3 in region play.

“I’m happy with the way we played this season,” Calhoun Academy head coach Gressette Felder said earlier this week. “We finished second in the region, but were able to beat every team at least once. We probably play in the deepest region in the state.”

Calhoun Academy handed Palmetto Christian its only region loss before finishing the season with a win over Thomas Sumter.

“We’re playing well going into the postseason,” Felder said. “We have to continue playing the way we have to finish the year, and keep that momentum going.”

After starting the season 13-0, a three-game losing streak looked as if it might de-rail the Cavaliers dream season.

“(During that streak) we were just out of rhythm,” Felder said. “We missed some time due to COVID and were unable to practice.”

With five juniors and five seniors on the roster, Felder credits the Cavaliers experience as to one of the keys to this season’s success.

“We’ve been playing well, and the team is beginning to gel,” Felder said. “These guys want to win. They have accepted their roles and are playing for the team.”

The Cavs are led by junior William Felder who was recently named Region I-AA Player of the Year. Felder is averaging nearly 20 points per game. Senior Matt Layton was also named to the all-region team.

Despite the experience, Calhoun Academy has not had much luck in the postseason. The Cavaliers missed the state tournament last season, and were knocked out in the first round two seasons ago.

“The kids know the history,” Felder said. “I try not to put too much pressure on them. We’re going to treat this like any other regular season game. Every night was a battle in region play, and I feel that has prepared us for whatever team we may see.”

Calhoun Academy will face Thomas Heyward Academy in the first round of the SCISA AA basketball tournament Saturday.

