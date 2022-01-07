Bruinettes fall to top-ranked Keenan

Bruinettes head coach Cedrick Simpson said Friday’s matchup against top-ranked Keenan would be a measuring stick for his team.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was able to stay close in the first half, but the Lady Raiders were able to pull away for a 75-50 victory.

“We played hard, but we have to keep getting in shape,” Simpson said after the loss. “These past two weeks we’ve had kids out with illness and have not been able to have a full practice. Tonight you could tell. Give Keenan credit, that’s a well-coached team.”

The Lady Raiders built a 21-11 lead at the end of the first half, but Orangeburg-Wilkinson was able to rally, tying the game at 28-28 with just under three minutes left in the half. Keenan responded with an 8-2 run to close out the first half with a six point lead.

“(Keenan) has played in big-time games, you could tell,” Simpson said. “They didn’t worry when we were right there with them at the half. That’s the sign of a championship team.”

The Lady Raiders turned up the pressure in the second half, causing Orangeburg-Wilkinson to turn the ball over and miss shots. Keenan would outscore O-W 39-20 in the second half.

A scary moment late in the game as Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Shar’dasia Zeigler went to the floor grabbing the back of her leg. Simpson said it was a cramp, and Zeigler should be fine going forward.

Leading the way for Keenan was Milaysia Fulwiley who finished with 37 points. The junior guard is rated the ninth-best prospect in the country by prepgirlshoops.com. Ashari Lewis added 14 points for the Lady Raiders.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was led by Deondra Darby’s 13 points and Stephany Brailey’s 11 points.

“We’re not bad,” Simpson said after the game. “We are better than I thought, there is some room to grow, and I see where we have to do that, but I was pleased with what I saw tonight.”

The Bruinettes now turn their attention to region play as they travel to face Gilbert Tuesday. Simpson said his team has a great chance to win the region if they can continue to improve.

“We have to keep getting better in practice,” Simpson said. “With region play beginning, the season officially begins. I’m stressing to my team that these game matter.”

