Monday's updated schedule for final-day play at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School:

3:30 p.m. - (showcase game) Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Allendale-Fairfax. (Edisto vs. Lake Marion will not be played)

Day 3 results from Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament

5 p.m. - (5th-place game) Woodland vs. Fort Dorchester

Friday's results from Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament

6:30 p.m. - (3rd-place game) Cane Bay vs. Spartanburg

Thursday results from Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen play

8 p.m. - (championship game) Bishop England vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

+35 IN PHOTOS: Lake Marion vs. Spartanburg in Sweet Sixteen
+17 IN PHOTOS: Woodland vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville in Sweet 16 play
+10 IN PHOTOS: Berkeley vs. Kingstree in Sweet Sixteen action
+31 IN PHOTOS: Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Thursday action, O-W and Edisto games

