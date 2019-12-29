Monday's updated schedule for final-day play at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School:
3:30 p.m. - (showcase game) Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Allendale-Fairfax. (Edisto vs. Lake Marion will not be played)
5 p.m. - (5th-place game) Woodland vs. Fort Dorchester
6:30 p.m. - (3rd-place game) Cane Bay vs. Spartanburg
8 p.m. - (championship game) Bishop England vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
