VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Edisto 65

Eau Claire 35

CORDOVA - Edisto took a 65-35 home win against Eau Claire on Thursday night in first-round play of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.

The Shamrocks will play Denmark-Olar in second-round action at Edisto High School on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Cougars will play host to Cane Bay at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in second-round action.

Bishop England 61

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 60

CORDOVA - The Bishop England Battling Bishops outscored the Orangeburg-Wilkinson 23-19 in the fourth quarter on Thursday to take a 61-60 win in first-round action in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Edisto High School.

Bishop England was led by Patrick Antonelli with 19 points, including going 9-for-9 on free throws in the fourth quarter. Aidan McCool added 18 points for the Battling Bishops, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Simpson led the Bruins with a game-high 25 points, while Horaces Jacques added 10 points and Jahnarious Snell added 9 points.

O-W will play Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in second-round action at 3 p.m. on Friday at Edisto High School. Bishop England will play Fort Dorchester in second-round action at 6 p.m. on Friday at Edisto High School. 

Lake Marion 61

Kingstree 56

SANTEE - Lake Marion got 21 points from Detrick Jenkins and 14 points apiece from Dontrell Thompson and Tyrine Mazyck to take a first-round home win against Kingstree on Thursday in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.

Kingstree was led by Nchez Alston with 21 points and Clinton Faulton with 15 points.

Lake Marion will play host to Spartanburg on Friday in a 7:30 p.m. game in second-round tournament play. Kingstree will play defending tournament champion Berkeley on Friday at Lake Marion at 4:30 p.m.

Spartanburg 47

Berkeley 30

SANTEE - Spartanburg won its first-round game against Berkeley on Thursday in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Lake Marion High School.

Berkeley, the tournament defending champion, will play in second-round action on Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Kingstree. Spartanburg will play in second-round action on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the host Lake Marion team.

Cane Bay 77

Denmark-Olar 45

CORDOVA - Robert McLeod scored 17 to lead Cane Bay to a 77-45 first-round win against Denmark-Olar on Thursday in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Edisto High School.

Malakhi Stremlow added 13 points for the Cobras, while Isaiah Junious added 10 points.

D-O was led by Diontre Wiggins with 17 points, Keithan Washington with 9 points and Malik Palmer with 7 points.

The Vikings will play Eau Claire on Friday at Edisto High School in second-round action at 4:30 p.m. Cane Bay will play host Edisto at 7:30 p.m. in second-round action.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 65

Bethune-Bowman 44

SANTEE - Marvin Singleton scored 15 points and Brandon Howard added 14 points as Ridgeland-Hardeeville took a 65-44 win against Bethune-Bowman in first-round action of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen tournament at Lake Marion High School on Thursday.

Courtney McClorin led the Mohawks with 13 points, while Kidrian Johnson added 10 points, and Bradley Washington added 8 points.

Bethune-Bowman will play Hanahan at 3 p.m. on Friday in second-round play at Lake Marion High School. Ridgeland-Hardeeville will play Calhoun County at 6 p.m. on Friday in second-round play at Lake Marion High School.

Calhoun County 86

Hanahan 21

SANTEE - Calhoun County took an 86-21 win over Hanahan on Thursday in first-round play of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Lake Marion High School.

Jabari Perry led the Saints with 19 points, while both Russell Brunson Jr. and Kendall Huggins each added 15 points. Justen Brunson added 10 points for Calhoun County in the win.

Kit Cooper led the Hawks with 8 points.

Calhoun County will play Ridgeland-Hardeeville at 6 p.m. on Friday at Lake Marion High School in second-round action. Hanahan will play Bethune-Bowman at 3 p.m. on Friday in second-round action at Lake Marion High School.

Conway 61

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24

CAYCE - Conway picked up a 61-24 win against Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Thursday in first-round play of the Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce High School.

The Tigers led the Red Raiders 35-16 at the half.

AJA Team Schedule Change

Andrew Jackson Academy boys will play Branchville on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the North Eagles Above The Rim Tournament at North High School. The Confederates will then play North at 3 p.m.

